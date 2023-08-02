Western audience grows tired of anti-Russian propaganda — Kremlin

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/. August 2. /TASS/. The Western audience has been getting annoyed by one-sided media information, packed with hatred against Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a Russian youth forum.

"A one-sided presentation of information that is packed with Russophobe sentiments and spiced up with hatred toward our country comes to be gradually boring to the audience even in the West," he said. According to Peskov, "this is a very interesting phenomenon."

"So far, these are, probably, isolated cases, but I am confident that these isolated cases will soon become a trend, because no matter how much you try fooling your audience providing it with one-sided data, they will still grow anxious and eventually bored," the Kremlin official said.

He said that Russia begins to hear first positive statements about Putin and Russia made in European countries and the US. "People begin to ask questions," Peskov concluded.

He noted that Western media outlets "are going overboard [with anti-Russian propaganda], thus accelerating the changing attitudes of their readers, listeners, audience." "Now, these trends will ripen for sure and you and I will witness it," he added.