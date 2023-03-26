Russian forces prevent transfer of reserves of Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian servicemen of the West group of forces prevented the transfer of reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kupyansk area, and also disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian units on the frontlines, spokesman for the West group of forces Colonel Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"The West group of forces prevented the transfer of reserves in the area of the settlement of Stelmahovka. In addition, the fire of the crews of howitzers D-20 and D-30 disrupted three rotations of units of the Ukrainian armed forces on the frontlines in the area of settlements of Kislovka, Stelmahovka, Senkovo," he said.

Zybinsky also noted that as a result of well-coordinated actions of the Russian crew of the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle Fury was destroyed near the settlement of Nizhnyaya Duvanka.