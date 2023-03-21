Russia, China favor soonest resumption of Iranian nuclear deal

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia and China believe that the nuclear deal with Iran should be restored as soon as possible, the two nations said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The sides reaffirm the importance of soonest resumption of full and effective implementation of the Agreement on the Iranian nuclear program and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. In this regard, they call on all stakeholders to make political decisions facilitating a positive outcome of negotiations on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the document says.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program was signed with Iran in 2015 in order to overcome the crisis over its nuclear research by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. The previous president of the United States, Donald Trump, withdrew from this agreement in 2018. The current US leader, Joe Biden, has repeatedly signaled his willingness to bring Washington back into the nuclear deal. Since April 2021, Russia, Britain, Germany, China, the United States and France have been in talks with Iran in Vienna with the aim to restore the JCPOA to its original shape.