Russia, China set to defend UN-centric world order — statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia and China reaffirm their commitment to defend the UN-centered system of international affairs, the two nations said in a joint statement, published by the Kremlin on Tuesday.

"The sides reaffirm their commitment to resolutely defend the UN-centered system of international affairs, the world order based on the international law, and fundamental norms of international relations that stem from goals and principles of the UN Charter," the statement says.

Moscow and Beijing said they "oppose all forms of hegemony, unilateral approaches and the policy of strength, as well as the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and creation of groups aimed against certain countries.".