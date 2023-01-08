Kiriyenko says Russia is sure to achieve goals of its military operation

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko has said that the goals of the special military operation that have been set by Russian President Vladimir Putin will certainly be achieved.

"The goals that have been set by the president with respect to the special military operation will be achieved no matter what. A victory is certain, as is a normal and decent life," he told reporters.

He also said Ukraine perpetrated provocations during the truce announced by Russia.

"They (Ukrainian provocations - TASS), have taken place, unfortunately. That’s what I have seen in Donbass. And the attempts to strike with drones during the night when a Christmas service was being held in Sevastopol, in the Kherson Region, and in the Zaporozhye Region. It’s the internal choice of every person. Unfortunately, many people that make decisions on the other side have nothing Christian and Orthodox left in their soles. Let God be the judge of them," Kiriyenko said.

Putin ordered on January 5 that a ceasefire be established along the combat engagement line in the area of the special military operation from 12:00 of January 6 through 24:00 of January 7. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu issued the relative directions. The Ukrainian government has reacted negatively to the idea of a ceasefire for Christmas.