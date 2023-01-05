Russian Investigative Committee to probe into shelling of Vasilyevka by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday that it will probe into the shelling attack on the city of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region by Ukrainian troops, which left five people dead.

"Today’s reports say that several civilians were killed and wounded as a result of a shelling attack on the city of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region," it said.

According to the region’s acting governor Yevgeny Balitsky, five people were killed and 15 more, including four emergencies ministry’s employees, were wounded in Vasilyveka as a result of Wednesday’s shelling by Ukrainian troops.