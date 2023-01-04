Nearly all troops wounded in shelling in Makeyevka transferred to other Russian regions

DONETSK, January 5. /TASS/. Most of servicemen who were wounded as a result of a shelling attack in Makeyevka have been taken to other Russian regions for treatment, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on Thursday.

"Jointly with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin and Samara Region governor Dmitry Azarov, we visited servicemen, who had been wounded as a result of a shelling attack with American HIMARS rockets in Makeyevka, at hospitals in the Rostov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic. <…> Nearly all of them have already been transferred to other Russian regions," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian defense ministry earlier reported the death of 89 Russian troops as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, who fired six US-made HIMARS rockets at a temporary base on Russian troops in Makeyevka. Two rockets were downed by Russian air defense systems. The strike was delivered during the New Year night.