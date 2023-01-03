Russia records 3,080 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths - crisis center

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 3,080 over the past day to 21,810,511, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 3,884 COVID-19 cases were registered.

As many as 512 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, an increase by 35.1% from the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 14 regions, increased in 43 regions and was unchanged in 28 regions, the crisis center reported.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases grew by 544 in the past day compared to 751 a day earlier, totaling 3,302,859. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases went up by 507 in the past day compared to 615 a day before, reaching 1,829,435, the latest figures indicate.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries increased by 5,482 over the past day compared to 4,489 a day before, reaching 21,223,056, the crisis center reported.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 48 over the past day, totaling 393,853. A day before, 43 COVID-19 deaths were registered, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.