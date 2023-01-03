Moscow sees Seoul’s desire to avoid curtailing relations with Russia - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia sees South Korea’s desire to pursue a balanced and pragmatic course in relations with Moscow, despite anti-Russia sanctions imposed amid Washington’s pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS published on Tuesday.

The high-ranking Russian diplomat recalled that "amid the strong pressure exerted by Washington seeking to tear away the Republic of Korea from our country," the South Korean leadership had to join the anti-Russia sanctions in March 2022 over the crisis in Ukraine.

"At the same time, we see the desire to pursue a balanced and pragmatic course on the Russian track and prevent a sharp curtailment in ties with Russia, find methods for minimizing the damage to bilateral cooperation from Western restrictions," Rudenko pointed out.

"On our part, we are similarly minded," he said.

"I would like to note that in the whirl of a complex and rapidly changing international situation, Russia is still interested in developing stable and mutually beneficial relations with both states of the Korean peninsula," the deputy foreign minister said.