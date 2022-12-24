Russian Admiralty Shipyards head Alexander Buzakov dies — corporation

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Director General of the Admiralty Shipyards Alexander Buzakov has died at the age of 66, the United Shipbuilding Corporation said on Saturday.

"The United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Admiralty Shipyards and the entire national shipbuilding industry have suffered an irreparable loss, as Alexander Sergeevich Buzakov, Director General of the Admiralty Shipyards, passed away at the age of 66," the corporation said.

The United Shipbuilding Corporation pointed out that Alexander Buzakov had dedicated his life to the Russian fleet. It was Friday when he attended the float-out ceremony of the new submarine Velikie Luki.

"He shouldered responsibility for the most complex orders and dealt well with each of them with dignity, thus earning a great reputation both in the industry and with the county’s leadership," the press service said.

They said that Alexander Buzakov died untimely and tragically, but the work, in which he put all his strength and knowledge, will definitely be continued by his friends, colleagues and pupils.