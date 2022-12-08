Special flight transporting Viktor Bout lands in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. A special flight transporting US-convicted Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who was swapped for US basketball player Brittney Griner, landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport late on Thursday, air services told TASS.

"The special flight has landed. Viktor Bout will be able to leave the airport’s territory after completing all the required procedures," an official said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on December 8 that Viktor Bout was returning to Russia as a result of an agreement with the US to exchange him for American basketball player Brittney Griner.

Brittney Griner, a US basketball star, was arrested in Russia in February 2022 on charges of attempting to smuggle drugs into the country. She flew to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport from New York, where upon arrival, two cartridges with cannabis oil were found in her luggage during baggage inspection. According to an expert review, the substance was cannabis oil, which qualifies as a narcotic substance. The court sentenced her to nine years in a penal colony.

Viktor Bout was detained in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 under a warrant issued by a local court at the behest of the US. He was charged with illegally supplying weapons to a rebel group known as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US. Bout was extradited to the United States two years later. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in jail and slapped with a $15-million fine.