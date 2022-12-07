Verdict to Russian journalist sentenced to 22 years for high treason comes into effect

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s First Court of Appeals upheld the verdict handed down to former adviser to the head of Roscosmos and ex-correspondent for the Kommersant and Vedomosti dailies Ivan Safronov who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for high treason, a TASS correspondent reported from the court.

"[I hereby decree] to recognize the verdict with regards to defendant Safronov as legitimate and to turn down the defense’s appeal," the court’s statement said.

The court session was held behind closed doors since the case involved classified materials.

Safronov was detained and arrested on July 7, 2020, over a case of treason. He denied his guilt. According to the FSB, Safronov was recruited by foreign intelligence in 2012 and completed his mission in 2017. His mission allegedly involved collecting and handing over information on Russia’s military-technical cooperation with African nations, as well as the Russian Armed Forces’ activities in the Middle East.