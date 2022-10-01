Ammunition partially exploded in plane accident at airfield in Sevastopol, Governor says

SEVASTOPOL, October 1. /TASS/. A partial explosion of an ammunition load occurred during an accident at the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol where earlier on Saturday, a plane ran off a landing strip while the plane’s pilot managed to eject, according to Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev.

"On the situation in Belbek. A plane, while landing, ran off the landing strip, a partial explosion of its ammunition load occurred. The pilot managed to evacuate," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The fire was swiftly extinguished and the airfield was not damaged, he noted.

Earlier on Saturday, the governor reported that a plane ran off the landing strip of the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol and caught fire. He urged the public to stay calm.