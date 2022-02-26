Russian top brass urges Ukrainian citizens not to give in to provocations by Kiev regime

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime engages civilians in military actions by handing out weapons to Ukrainian residents. The Ukrainians should act responsibly and not give in to these provocations, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Saturday.

"Nationalists dragging Ukraine’s civilians into combat will inevitably lead to accidents and casualties. We are urging the Ukrainian residents to act responsibly, not to fall for these provocations by the Kiev regime and not to subject themselves and their loved ones to unnecessary suffering," he said.

According to the spokesman, currently automatic firearms, grenade launchers and ammunition are being indiscriminately handed out to the residents of Ukrainian cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. It emphasized that Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons.