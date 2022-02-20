Criminal case opened in Russia following shelling of Rostov region from Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Sunday it has opened a criminal case following shelling of the territory of Russia’s southern Rostov region from Ukraine.

"The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of an attempted murder (part 3, article 30, part 2, article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code)," it said.

At about 05:00 in the morning on February 19, unidentified persons opened fire at the border areas in the Rostov region’s Tarasovsky district from the territory of Ukraine. Shelling was conducted from a multiple missile launcher system. At least two missiles were fired to hit the ground some 300 meters of the settlement of Mityakinskaya but did not detonate. No casulaties among civilians were reported.