Russian diplomatic missions keep working in Ukraine - embassy

KIEV, February 12. /TASS/. Russian diplomats continue working in Ukraine, Russia’s embassy in Kiev told TASS on Saturday.

"We continue our work," an embassy staff member assured.

The diplomatic missions of various countries located in Ukraine have been lately reporting that they are evacuating their staff from that country or are considering this possibility over the escalation of tension there. The Russian embassy in Kiev earlier said that it was considering the temporary departure from Ukraine of its nonessential staff.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have very serious consequences.