Moscow region's daily coronavirus cases exceed 3,000 for the first time since Oct 25

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Moscow region recorded 3,085 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The number of new daily cases in the region exceeded 3,000 for the first time since October 25. The total number of cases has climbed to 535,650.

The Moscow region's coronavirus recoveries rose by 3,129 to 466,142 in the past day and the death toll increased by 49 to 9,064.

There are currently 60,537 active coronavirus cases in the region.

Moscow recorded 6,880 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 6,407 the day before. The total number of cases has reached 1,856,649.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.37%.

The city's coronavirus death toll increased by 98 to 31,919 in the past day and recoveries rose by 5,958 to 1,630,606.

There are currently 194,124 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.