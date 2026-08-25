Russia wins silver in girls 3-m synchro at 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s pair of Nadezhda Trifonova and Viktoria Kazantseva won silver on Tuesday in Girls 3-meter Synchronized competition at the 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships in Croatia.

Judges awarded the Russian divers 258.63 points, which earned them the silver. The gold went to Mia Zazil Cueva Lobato and Lia Yatzil Cueva Lobato from Mexico (283.02 points) while Canada’s Mackenzie-Mai van Houtte-Cachero and Lila Stewart took the bronze (256.92 points).

The 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships is hosted by Rijeka, Croatia, on August 21-28.