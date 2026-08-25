Price of Brent oil down below $89 per barrel on London’s ICE first since August 17

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has dropped below $89 per barrel for the first time since August 17, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 2:56 p.m. Moscow time (11:56 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 3.47% at $88.97 a barrel.

As of 3:07 p.m. Moscow time (12:07 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent was down by 3.34% reaching $89.09 per barrel, while the price of Brent crude futures for November delivery was down by 4.72% at $87.6 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September 2026 delivery was down by 3.54% at $82 per barrel.