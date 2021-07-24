Putin will attend the launch of latest generation supertrawler on July 25

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the launching ceremony of the latest generation supertrawler in St. Petersburg on Sunday after taking part in the Main Naval Parade, the Kremlin press service reported.

"In the presence of Vladimir Putin at the Admiralty Shipyards, the launching ceremony of the Mechanic Sizov supertrawler will take place. This is the third of ten newest generation supertrawlers being built as part of the civil shipbuilding development program commissioned by the Russian Fishery Company," the statement said.

The trawler Mechanic Sizov was laid down in June 2020. In general, the large freezer fishing trawlers of the ST-192 project are designed for catching pollock and herring in the Barents and Okhotsk Seas.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that President Vladimir Putin will be attending the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and Kronstadt on Russia’s Navy Day on July 25. This year, about 4,000 servicemen, more than 50 ships, boats and submarines, as well as 48 airplanes and helicopters of naval aviation will take part in the event.

Among the participants are the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov, the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, the corvettes Gremyaschy and "Stoiky, the large landing ships Pyotr Morgunov and Minsk, ships of mine defense Alexander Obukhov and Vladimir Emelyanov. For the first time, the Knyaz Vladimir strategic missile submarine of the Borey-A project will take part in the parade.