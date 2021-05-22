Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 8,709

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,709 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,992,554, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The number of cases grew 0.17% in relative terms.

Russia recorded 386 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, against 389 the day before. The overall death toll has climbed to 118,125.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.37% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 35 COVID-19 patients died in St. Petersburg in 24 hours, 17 fatalities were reported in the Rostov Region, 16 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 15 - in the Samara Region, 12 in the Voronezh Region and 12 in the Krasnodar Region.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,345 in the past 24 hours. As many as 4,610,465 people have recovered by now.

According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.3% of the total number of infected people.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,653 in the past 24 hours reaching 1,154,115.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.23%. The Russian capital reported 2,954 new cases the day earlier.

Sixty coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, with fatalities reaching 19,592.

As many as 2,428 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 1,040,760. Currently, 93,763 people continue medical treatment in the capital city.