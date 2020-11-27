76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Seventy-six more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 8,750, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Seventy-six coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 8,756.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay at home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases. As of today, Moscow has reported 585,095 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 7,918 during the past day, and 434,902 recoveries.

To date, 2,215,533 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,712,174 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 38,558 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.