Russia records over 1,200 COVID-19 deaths this week, highest rate since start of pandemic

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia recorded 1,239 coronavirus deaths this week, the highest rate since the start of pandemic, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The previous weekly record high figure was recorded on July 6-12, when 1,174 fatalities were confirmed. On September 28-October 4, the crisis center registered 1,034 fatalities. Last week, 148 deaths were recorded in Russia on average versus 177 this week.

Meanwhile, the average mortality rate this week decreased from 1.76% to 1.74%. This could be explained by the trend that the increase in the number of infections now significantly surpasses the growth in the number of deaths.