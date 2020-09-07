{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

First batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian circulation produced in Russia

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors
© Mihail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19 known as Sputnik V was produced in Russia for civilian circulation. The supplies of the medication to the Russian regions are expected soon, the Health Ministry told reporters.

"The first batch of the vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection, Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry passed the required quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare) and was produced for civilian circulation. In the near future the supplies of the first batches of the vaccine to the regions are expected," the ministry said.

Earlier Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors, which will be carried out simultaneously with post-registration clinical trials.

On August 11, Russia became the first country across the globe to register a vaccine against the coronavirus infection, named Sputnik V. The vaccine underwent clinical trials in June-July. The vaccine was developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. It is based on a well-known platform, which was used of creating a range of other vaccines. On August 15, the Health Ministry announced the launch of the vaccine production.

Sixteen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day
The overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,921
Serbian president informed Lavrov about results of his visit to Washington
The sides also reiterated their commitment to the development of relations of strategic partnership and political dialogue
Russia offers its newest Su-57 jet for exports
The Su-57 is made to destroy all kinds of air, ground and water-based targets
Russian MiG-31 jets intercept Norway’s Orion aircraft over Barents Sea third day in a row
The Norwegian aircraft were not allowed to illegally cross the Russian border in those three incidents
Kremlin derides US bid to create 'Navalny list' as absurd
The Kremlin spokesman called for a sober attitude to the situation
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the Czech Republic this week
The observation flight is carried out with the use of an An-30B aircraft
Belarus state TV releases recording of Warsaw-Berlin phone call on incident with Navalny
When asked by the Polish official whether Navalny’s was really poisoned, the caller from Berlin said it doesn’t matter since any methods are good in warfare
Lukashenko will hardly manage to dot all i’s during visit to Moscow, says analyst
The expert believes that further steps to build and develop the Union State of Russia and Belarus will be impeded by disproportions between the two partners, such as the size of their territory, the population and the GDP
Russian ambassador to UK summoned to Foreign Office over Navalny
Last week, the German government claimed that Navalny’s test samples indicated that the opposition figure had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family
Serbia will not diversify gas import in favor of more expensive gas - Vucic
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic noted that the agreement still has a clause, which implies a generalized diversification of energy resources
Permission to release batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian use may be granted next week
Earlier, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that at the current stage the term civilian use implied vaccination of people from the risk groups, such as medics and teachers
US does not have proof of Navalny’s poisoning, says Trump
The US government does not doubt Germany’s conclusions on what happened to Navalny, added Trump
NATO spy flights along Russian borders surge by one-third - defense minister
"There were 87 flights last August and now there are about 120," Sergei Shoigu said
Press review: Novichok allegations imperil Nord Stream 2 and does Russia have a Covid cure
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 4
Russian diplomat says her post on Serbian president ‘misinterpreted’
Maria Zakharova said that it just criticized US arrogance
Russia’s health watchdog discovers inaccuracy in registration of COVID-19 fatalities
Some in-patient facilities used to attribute the coronavirus mortality rate to other illnesses, including cardiovascular or respiratory ones, according to the head of a medical news website
Press review: US concocts Asian NATO and Azerbaijan said to get Erdogan’s Syrian militants
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 2
Russian delegation led by Deputy PM Borisov arrives on visit to Damascus
During a two-day visit to Damascus, the Russian delegation will take part in a meeting of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, technical and scientific cooperation
Moscow plans mass coronavirus vaccination for end of year
The city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin added that the post-registration trials of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine would last two to six months
Over 100 people detained during Sunday’s protests in Belarus
The Vesna human rights center said that 151 people had been detained during protests in Minsk
Zvezda shipyard to construct 15 Arc7 tankers for Arctic LNG 2
The participants of Arctic LNG 2 approved earlier the construction of 15 Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in accordance with the project’s sea transportation strategy
Germany claims it has approved Russia’s request on Navalny case long ago
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas repeated his call on Moscow to investigate the incident with Navalny
Russia’s expanded clout in Belarus dangerous for Ukraine — foreign minister
The Ukrainian top diplomat said the only turn the situation would take was strengthening of Russia
Press review: Russian hackers leak US voter data and German investment exits Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 1st
Berlin deliberately delays investigation in Navalny case - Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Berlin’s justice department received a request from Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office, which was sent on August 27, only on Friday
Lukashenko says Minsk intercepted chat proving Navalny’s poisoning was utter fabrication
The German government said on Wednesday that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent
Lawyers looking for Belarusian opposition politicians Kolesnikova, Kravtsov, Rodnenkov
The lawyers have been unable to get in touch with them
Soyuz carrier rocket’s third stage failure detected in January fixed - Progress center
According to the Progress center, a number of measures was carried out in order to prevent such situations
Russia’s Shoigu worried about constant presence of non-littoral states’ ships in Black Sea
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that NATO views the Black Sea as a strategic region and intends to bolster its presence there
Russia introduces sanctions against former Ukrainian president Poroshenko
Pyotr Poroshenko formed part of the list, along with former Ukrainian MP Svyatoslav Vakarchuk and several other officials
Lavrov assures relations with Turkey will not affect Russia-Cyprus dialogue
According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow is concerned about regular crises in the Eastern Mediterranean
Western specialists work on agents of Novichok family for many years - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that multiple statements that are hostile to Russia can be heard concerning Navalny’s health
Belarusian data on alleged faked poisoning of Navalny handed over to FSB — Kremlin
The presidential spokesman said Russian doctors were more open about Navalny’s condition than German colleagues
Navalny removed from medically induced coma
The potential long-term effects to the blogger's health are yet to be gauged, according to Berlin’s Charite hospital
Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine effective against any dose of the virus, says developer
Head of the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg informed that the vaccine’s immune response documented currently among volunteers is enough to counter any dose of COVID-19
No reason to narrow discussions of Navalny case to Nord Stream 2, says German top diplomat
Heiko Maas pointed out that the gas pipeline’s construction involves "over 100 companies form 12 European countries and about half of them come from Germany"
Merkel does not rule out Berlin stance on Nord Stream 2 may depend on Navalny case
Earlier, Germany's top diplomat did not rule out that Berlin could change its position on Nord Stream 2, depending on Russia's actions after the incident with the blogger
Press review: Moscow’s ‘Navalny’ medical council offer and Lukashenko’s expanded crackdown
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 7th
Kremlin sees no risk that Germany will block Nord Stream 2 project
The Kremlin spokesman was asked to comment on the statements by a number of German politicians calling to suspend the implementation of the project
Tikhanovskaya blames Belarusian authorities for disappearance of opposition figure
According to the ex-presidential candidate, the country’s leadership is thus trying to derail the activity of the opposition
Hollywood star Steven Seagal arrives in Crimea
The reason for Seagal’s visit to Crimea was not announced
NATO plans to redeploy more US forces to Poland, says Russian defense minister
According to Shoigu, manpower of NATO Allied Command Operations deployed to Eastern Europe has surpassed 10,000 troops
Thousands of protesters heading to Lukashenko’s residence in Minsk
Police warn the protesters that the rally is illegal but do not prevent their movement
Russia’s Medical Chamber urges German doctors to team up in assessing Navalny’s condition
Doctor Leonid Roshal noted that "many are concerned about Navalny’s fate"
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 5,195 in the past day
According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in the past 22 days did not exceed 0.5%
Eight Russian jets scramble to intercept three US bombers over Black Sea
The National Defense Control Center pointed out that after the US aircraft had flown away from the border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter jets returned to home airbases
Russia ready to cooperate with Germany on Navalny incident 24 hours per day - diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that Berlin should show operational efficiency
Cyberattacks during vote on Russian Constitution originated from US, UK, Ukraine — envoy
The presidential representative noted that cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and electoral processes had become a norm in 2020
EU won’t blacklist Lukashenko due to German stance — Die Welt
Mainly the Baltic states and Poland urged to introduce restrictive measures against the Belarusian leader
Protests held across entire Belarus
10 people detained in Minsk
Russia's Shoigu thanks Chinese defense minister for attention to cooperation with Russia
Russian Defense Minister emphasized that the manner how the experience was shared by Russian and Chinese military doctors during the pandemic highlights a high level of the relationship between the two countries
