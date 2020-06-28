Russia ready to supply coronavirus vaccine, medication to global market - health minister

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply to the global market anti-viral medication, test systems and vaccine given the risk of the second wave of the coronavirus infection, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"From the first days, Russia has been providing assistance to the countries in Europe, America and Asia, international institutions, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Health Organization. Given the risk of the second wave of the pandemic, Russia is ready to supply to the global market the means of direct anti-viral action, including medication for cytokine storm therapy, test systems and vaccines," Murashko told a summit "Global Goal: Unite for the Future.".