Deputy head of Russia’s Pension Fund resigns, admits bribery

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A deputy head of the Russian Pension Fund, Alexei Ivanov, has tendered his resignation and admitted taking a bribe, said Ivan Melnikov, the executive secretary of the Russian capital’s prison watchdog, the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission.

"Ivanov tendered his resignation and pleaded guilty to bribery on a significant scale (Article 290 p.2 of the Russian Criminal Code). He is now in a pretrial detention facility in northeastern Moscow," he said on Thursday, without giving any further details.

According to Melnikov, the detained official had no complaints about prison conditions.

A spokesperson for the Russian Pension Fund said they had no information about the senior offiical’s resignation. "We have no such information so far," the source said.

Earlier, a police source told TASS that Ivanov was taken to the Russian Investigative Committee for questioning as part of a bribery case.