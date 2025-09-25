Press review: EU deadlock on Russia sanctions as US, Russia keep talks open on New START

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The EU is having difficulty finalizing its 20th sanctions package against Russia; Donald Trump’s recent remarks on Ukraine reflect a tactic to distance the US from the conflict; and the US and Russia continue to keep lines open for dialogue on New START and strategic stability. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: EU faces deadlock on Russia sanctions as disputes over China, India, frozen assets hinder progress The European Union plans to adopt its 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the end of this year, Izvestia writes. Despite pressure from the United States, the package will not contain sweeping secondary restrictions against India and China, as the EU remains split on the issue of targeting Russia’s trading partners. Analysts also deem confiscation of frozen Russian assets unlikely, citing the potentially severe negative impact of such a move. However, so far the 19th package, already coordinated with Washington, has yet to be formally approved. Meanwhile, the US itself has been sluggish to introduce new restrictions, despite sharpening its rhetoric toward Moscow. "Discussions on the possible 20th package have not yet reached a concrete stage. Its adoption before the end of this year is possible. At present, however, the EU is focused on finalizing the 19th sanctions package against Russia in close coordination with the United States," Czech MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, a member of the European People’s Party, told Izvestia. The likelihood of new sanctions being adopted before the end of 2025 was also confirmed to Izvestia by Luxembourg MEP Fernand Kartheiser, who noted that they are becoming increasingly unimpressive. "The EU’s economic war against Russia has reached an impasse. This is a catastrophic outcome for a policy that, three and a half years ago, was aimed at securing a swift victory over Russia," the politician stressed. Brussels is expected to move toward disconnecting more Russian banks from SWIFT, tightening compliance requirements for counterparties, and banning the supply of technological products, especially those related to artificial intelligence, Head of the research program at the Institute of International Studies and Deputy Dean of the School of International Relations at MGIMO University Ekaterina Arapova told the newspaper. At the same time, Russia has already taken steps to offset restrictions in the technology sector through domestic development. As Arapova noted, the country has advanced in terms of supercomputer efficiency and is working to replace production of other critical components. Kartheiser also suggested that the EU could confiscate frozen Russian assets totaling 200 bln euro. However, no consensus has been reached on this issue. The probability of confiscating frozen assets is close to zero, Arapova believes. The EU does not want to be the first to take such a step, as it would cause irreparable damage to its reputation. Nor can concerns about Russia’s response be dismissed, given that European companies also still hold assets inside the country. Vedomosti: Trump’s remarks on Ukraine seen as tactic to distance himself from conflict US President Donald Trump’s statements about Ukraine’s ability to succeed on the battlefield, Russia’s weakness, and Washington’s readiness to continue supplying arms to Kiev through NATO were made under the influence of Vladimir Zelensky’s perspective, as Trump posted the remarks on his social media platform Truth Social after speaking with him, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti argue that Trump’s recent remarks on Ukraine reflect not a genuine policy shift but a tactical move to distance the US from the conflict, preserve room for maneuver, and avoid responsibility for outcomes.

A day earlier, on September 23, Trump had held a bilateral meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, after which he published the Truth Social post. In it, he allowed for the possibility of Ukraine’s military success with the support of the European Union and NATO, urged Kiev to show its achievements on the battlefield, and wished success to all parties involved. American media outlets described Trump’s post as a "surprising turn" (Axios), a "shift in rhetoric" (CNN), and a "sudden change" (The New York Times). At the same time, US and international media did not interpret the statement as unequivocally positive for Kiev or European partners in the long term. Journalists noted that the remarks highlighted Trump’s desire to distance himself from the settlement process, the progress of which appears unlikely to Washington at this stage. Having reached an impasse and exhausted the tools available to break the deadlock in the settlement process, Trump has shifted into a waiting mode while preserving the established framework of US policy: distancing from the conflict, presenting himself as an "honest broker," and refraining from any serious escalatory steps against Russia, associate professor at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Novikov told Vedomosti. The expert argued that Trump’s statement about Ukraine potentially recovering all its pre-conflict territories should not be taken as a serious position. "The logic here is simpler - the dynamics of the coming months may alter the parties’ stances, which so far have remained unyielding: either Moscow realizes it cannot achieve more, or the Ukrainians and Europeans will face a worsening military situation and become more pliable. The latter is expressed directly in Trump’s remarks, while the former is implied between the lines," Novikov explained. At the same time, the expert did not rule out Trump further withdrawing from mediation efforts. "The strength of his position, however, lies in the fact that in recent months he has constructed a comfortable framework around the conflict in which the United States does not bear the burden of the fighting and, crucially, does not carry responsibility for its outcome, while still remaining almost inevitably engaged in its resolution through diplomatic means. Under such circumstances, you can simply wait for it to resolve naturally and then reap the benefits," Novikov concluded. Izvestia: US, Russia keep channels open on New START, arms control amid harsh rhetoric Sharp statements by US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly strained the atmosphere for dialogue between Russia and the United States, but will not derail contacts on strategic stability, experts told Izvestia. In his address, Trump once again emphasized the problem of nuclear weapons. Russia, for its part, remains ready to assume voluntary commitments, provided the US does the same, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told Izvestia. The US response will indicate whether the Trump administration is genuinely seeking normalization of relations with Moscow, analysts believe.