With New START proposal Putin is 'extending his hand' to US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is "extending his hand" to the US with his proposal on the future of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC radio.

"This is a very complex matter. In this case, of course, President Putin is extending his hand. But there is an important reservation: all of our proposals, Putin's good political will, will remain viable only if Washington takes a corresponding position," he noted.

Asked whether Moscow had already received any response from Washington, Peskov noted ironically that "apparently, Vladimir Zelensky simply didn't give President Donald Trump a chance to formulate a position in response to this initiative by President Putin."

Peskov emphasized that the topic of strategic stability and security and the "inexorable expiration of the fundamental bilateral document in this area" had been raised at Putin-Trump talks, but "there were no substantive discussions."

On September 22, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council, Putin stated that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the key quantitative caps set forth therein for one year after the expiration of the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty in February 2026, but at the same time emphasized that Russia's adherence to New START restrictions was only possible if the United States agreed to reciprocate.