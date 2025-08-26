MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Kiev’s partners seek to push the US to bolster Ukraine’s positions; Syria and Israel ready to make a security agreement; and a Ukrainian strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline heightens Kiev’s tensions with Hungary and Slovakia. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

Media: Kiev’s partners seek to push US to bolster Ukraine’s stance

Security guarantees have recently become the focus of efforts to pave the way for talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Experts interviewed by Izvestia say that Western allies are trying to persuade the United States to reinforce Kiev’s positions. While the Kiev visit by US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Keith Kellogg is aimed at promoting a political solution to the conflict, European countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and Norway, as well as Canada, are expanding military assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Trump has given clear orders to his administration to launch peace talks on Ukraine, so Kellogg’s mission is to persuade Kiev to agree to surrender territory. In contrast, European nations and Canada in no way want the conflict to end on such terms, German political scientist Alexander Rahr pointed out. However, they don’t have a strategy, only the tactics of supplying Ukraine with weapons and making Trump accept that.

"On the one hand, the Americans cannot stop supporting Ukraine because otherwise, Trump would face accusations of betrayal. But on the other hand, they want to secure a peace agreement where Ukraine would have to make concessions," Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, said. He stressed that Vladimir Zelensky was using the Europeans to pressure the US as he prolonged the conflict primarily in order to remain in power.

Meanwhile, China has said that it will not send peacekeepers to the conflict zone in Ukraine, Vedomosti reports. Notably, the Ukrainian leadership had rejected the idea of Chinese security guarantees even before Beijing made the statement. The fact that the Chinese denied reports of plans to deploy peacekeepers does not mean that the situation cannot change in the future, Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, noted. Chinese peacekeepers’ participation in resolving the Ukraine crisis requires the full consent of all parties, that is, Russia and Ukraine, as well as Kiev’s allies in the UN Security Council; in such a case, China won’t have to deal with negative consequences in international affairs, the expert added.

For Moscow, direct and indirect support from Beijing is highly important, Valdai Discussion Club expert Andrey Kortunov emphasized. In the current situation, China remains one of Russia’s key strategic allies. However, Beijing will demonstrate neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict at this stage.

Israel and Syria have made considerable progress in developing a new bilateral security pact for the first time since the armed opposition seized power in Damascus, Vedomosti reports. The deal will restore the line of disengagement between Israeli and Syrian forces in the Syrian part of the Golan Heights, paving the way for confidence-building measures and a potential peace treaty, the media quoted Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa as saying.

According to Israeli news outlets, the draft agreement also excludes Turkey’s participation in reconstructing the Syrian army, bans the deployment of Syrian air defenses to the demilitarized zone, and stipulates the opening of a humanitarian corridor for the Druze community in the Syrian province of Suwayda. In exchange, Damascus can expect to receive financial assistance from the US and the Gulf countries.

However, the likelihood of an agreement between Israel and Syria is very low, Middle East expert Ruslan Suleimanov noted. First, Damascus has been unable to take the entire country under control. Second, if a deal is made with the Jewish state amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, the Syrian leadership risks coming under heavy criticism from Arab nations. In such a situation, the most the two countries can expect is to de-escalate tensions and agree that Israeli strikes on Syrian territory are unacceptable. A full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the buffer zone is out of the question, Suleimanov stressed.

In contrast, Lyudmila Samarskaya, researcher at the Center for Middle East Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, does not rule out an agreement between Israel and Syria as both parties are interested in normalizing bilateral relations, which could be a major foreign policy achievement for both of them. Still, the expert remarked that the Israeli leadership remains somewhat suspicious of the new Syrian authorities because the Arab Republic continues to pose a security threat due to domestic instability. "However, the Jewish state continues to seek to eliminate these risks, and a potential agreement with Syria could at least partially contribute to this," the expert added.

Media: Ukrainian strike on oil pipeline heightens tensions with Hungary, Slovakia

Tensions have once again erupted between Kiev and Budapest because of a Ukrainian strike on the Druzhba (or Friendship) pipeline supplying oil to Eastern Europe. Budapest demanded an end to such attacks, while Kiev responded by saying that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government had better abandon Russian energy altogether, Izvestia reported.