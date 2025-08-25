Ukraine’s strikes against Druzhba pipeline are 'pure banditry' — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The strikes against the Druzhba oil pipeline delivered by the Ukrainian army should be categorized as the terroristic activity, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Such activity is qualified in the international law, in the national law of many countries and in the international legislation in general as terroristic," the diplomat said. "This is pure banditry that leads to undermining strategic fundamentals and strategic planning inside the country," she added.

West’s representatives did not show any proper reaction concerning these attacks, Zakharova stressed. "The fact that the whole range of West European, NATO-centric representatives, figures; I cannot even say politicians because it is political maneuvering, say this is nothing and the Kiev regime may continue, this either evidences their madness or their actually absolute antilegal direction," she added.