Press review: Russia-Ukraine territorial talks set for Istanbul as EU targets oil tankers

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine may restart direct negotiations in Istanbul on May 15; the EU’s 17th sanctions package targets Russian oil tankers and defense-related entities; and Donald Trump pledged to lift US sanctions on Syria if Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa fulfills key demands. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.
Izvestia: Russia and Ukraine may resume direct talks focused on territorial disputes and security amid Western skepticism
Issues of collective security and territorial sovereignty are likely to take center stage during the upcoming meeting between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, sources in the Russian parliament told Izvestia. Direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are expected to restart in Istanbul on May 15.
On the evening of May 14, Vladimir Putin confirmed the composition of the Russian delegation, which will be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Experts believe the territorial question will likely prove the most challenging. It is also possible that the sides may discuss the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of residents of the Kursk Region who have been forcibly held in Ukraine. The European Parliament has already called on the Ukrainian leadership to support the negotiation process and follow a "realistic path" toward peace.
"In my view, we have every reason and opportunity to be consistent and to engage in discussions based on an approach that addresses the problem of collective security," First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov told Izvestia. "The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is part of larger, broader issues. Unfortunately, these matters cannot be resolved solely at the level of Russia and Ukraine. This is the beginning of negotiations that may progress and expand further," he added.
The lawmaker does not rule out the possibility that the parties may agree to draft proposals for a document that, among other things, would outline approaches to territorial issues and a halt to hostilities.
"Judging by official statements, Russia’s priority now appears to be securing Ukraine’s neutral status and, if possible, limiting its armed forces. Of course, the central issue will be the status of the territories," Professor at the Faculty of World Politics at Moscow State University Alexey Fenenko told Izvestia.
The territorial issue may become one of the key barriers to the peace process, the analyst added. Other complicating factors include Ukraine’s reluctance to engage in substantive negotiations and the continued military support from the West. Among the likely topics for discussion are a new exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Russian citizens currently on Ukrainian territory.
"In my opinion, it was a major mistake on the part of the West to terminate the previous Istanbul peace talks in 2022, but I hope that this time everyone will recognize the urgency and necessity of reaching a peace agreement without delay," Romanian Member of the European Parliament Diana Sosoaca told Izvestia.
Izvestia: EU’s 17th sanctions package targets Russian oil tankers and defense sector
The new sanctions will have no major impact on the Russian economy, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe. According to them, European countries are merely seeking to showcase unity. On May 14, EU ambassadors approved the 17th package of sanctions, which is scheduled to be formally adopted on May 20. The restrictions are expected to affect 189 tankers allegedly transporting Russian oil under foreign flags. In addition, measures are planned against individuals and legal entities linked to Russia’s military-industrial complex. Companies from third countries, including Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, are also expected to come under pressure.
The export to Russia of certain chemicals used in missile production will be banned. Brussels also plans to impose restrictions on specific Russian banks that, in the view of the European side, may be engaged in circumventing sanctions. Furthermore, the EU member states have agreed to expand the legal framework for imposing sanctions related to Russian hybrid threats. One of the new measures will allow the EU to sanction fleets allegedly involved in the destruction of undersea cables and other physical infrastructure.
The European Union expects this new package to yield more of a political than a tangible effect, Program Director at the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev told Izvestia. According to the expert, EU member states aim to project unity at a time when the United States is unwilling to support their efforts to pressure Russia through new restrictions.
"Regardless of the developments surrounding the Ukrainian negotiation process, the European Union will continue to maintain its sanctions architecture and carry out demonstrative actions in this regard, as a way to remind the world of its presence and to signal that it still possesses instruments of leverage," Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of International Studies of MGIMO University Egor Sergeyev told the newspaper.
The EU is betting that the sanctions targeting tankers will inflict the most damage on Russia. However, experts believe that these measures will not lead to any real changes in the market. Most likely, the Europeans are merely repeating sanctions previously introduced by the United States on January 10 under the former administration, Lecturer at the Financial University under the Russian Government Igor Yushkov believes.
Vedomosti: Vladimir Putin, Malaysian PM talk strategic energy and trade cooperation
On May 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks at the Kremlin with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is on an official visit to Russia on May 13-16. Malaysia is a "very reliable and significant partner" for Russia both generally and specifically in Southeast Asia, Putin stated. Since January 1, Malaysia has held the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN, and the Russian president expressed hope that under Malaysia’s leadership, Russia’s relations with the association would deepen. According to experts interviewed by Vedomosti, while Russian-Malaysian relations are growing stronger, future progress depends on developing concrete economic infrastructure and identifying mutually beneficial areas such as energy, technology, and trade diversification.
Putin emphasized that relations between the two nations are on the rise and that both sides are interested in even more meaningful and productive cooperation. The president identified energy as the key area of bilateral cooperation.
Russia supplies Malaysia with petroleum products and coal, and there is potential for collaboration in the gas sector as well as in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Additionally, Russia exports potassium and nitrogen fertilizers to Malaysia. The establishment of direct air links between the two countries is also being explored.
Anwar Ibrahim’s visit significantly energizes Russian-Malaysian relations, especially given that this is his second visit to Russia in a short span of time, Director of the ASEAN Center at MGIMO University Ekaterina Koldunova told the newspaper. The trade turnover between the two countries is typical of Russia’s relations with many Southeast Asian states, she noted. The current focus, in her view, is not on any extraordinary changes but rather on the absence of a comprehensive infrastructure for economic cooperation. "This is precisely the area where work is needed to identify mutually beneficial opportunities for collaboration," she said.
Russia’s leadership increasingly views Malaysia as a strategic gateway to the region, Research Fellow at the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at HSE University Alexander Korolev believes. Malaysia, he added, was alarmed by the trade tariffs imposed on it by the Trump administration, fearing their impact on the country’s growth prospects. At the same time, Russia needs technological imports to support its drive for technological sovereignty, making Malaysia a potentially key partner in this area, Korolev concluded.
Vedomosti: Trump promises sanctions relief to Syria’s interim president under key conditions
In Riyadh on May 14, with the mediation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, US President Donald Trump met with Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa - the first such meeting between the US and Syrian heads of state in 25 years. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump laid out a series of conditions for the lifting of US sanctions. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti agree that while Trump’s conditions may offer Syria a path to international legitimacy and economic revival, fulfilling them could destabilize al-Sharaa’s fragile rule and provoke serious internal backlash.
According to one of these conditions, Syria must join the 2020 Abraham Accords, aimed at normalizing diplomatic relations between Arab states and Israel. Furthermore, Trump requested al-Sharaa’s cooperation in combating the remnants of the Islamic State (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia). Another requirement involves transferring control of militant detention centers in northeastern Syria, which are currently guarded by Kurdish forces, to the Syrian authorities.
Leavitt stated that al-Sharaa pledged active bilateral cooperation and even invited US companies to invest in Syria’s oil and gas sector.
Boris Dolgov, senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, believes Syria’s new leadership will likely accept the US conditions to restore bilateral ties. In his view, al-Sharaa is prepared to make sweeping concessions - including potentially recognizing Israel’s control of the Golan Heights - in order to legitimize his rule in the eyes of the international community.
However, such steps could fracture his domestic support base and risk his ouster, Dolgov warned. Opponents within Syria might exploit this to launch an uprising against Damascus, triggering a new wave of violence and possibly the country’s fragmentation. Still, in that worst-case scenario, Dolgov noted, Damascus would be able to expect support from the West and the US.
Lev Sokolshchik, senior fellow at the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at HSE University, believes this meeting amounts to de facto political recognition and informal legitimation of Syria’s new regime by Washington. While not yet constituting formal legal recognition, it signals the White House’s willingness to engage with the current Syrian authorities. The political scientist emphasized that this sends a positive message to Damascus - if the domestic situation stabilizes, the US may move toward formally recognizing the Syrian leadership.
Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU set to reinstate tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural exports
According to media reports, the European Union is planning a major cut in duty-free quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products. The timing of this decision may coincide with the launch of a new resource agreement between Kiev and Washington — a document that, in practice, may prioritize the use of Ukraine’s local energy and transportation infrastructure by American companies, including for boosting agricultural exports to Europe. Experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta they believe the EU’s rollback of duty-free access for Ukrainian goods reflects a pragmatic shift from political support to prioritizing domestic economic interests, which may signal similar changes in its treatment of Ukrainian refugees.
Within weeks, the EU may impose higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports, Kiev-based media reported on Wednesday, citing an article in the Financial Times. Since the onset of the full-scale military conflict with Russia in February 2022, the EU leadership had temporarily lifted quotas and tariffs on Ukrainian goods. However, as of June 6, these preferential arrangements will expire. Brussels intends to replace them with transitional measures pending the renewal of the parties’ trade agreement.
According to informed sources, proposals for the interim period include a significant reduction in duty-free quotas on Ukrainian agri-food exports, primarily corn, poultry, sugar, and honey. It was also noted that finalizing the new trade arrangements may take at least until October.
"In terms of politics, the proposed cancellation of the EU’s ‘visa-free’ trade regime for Ukrainian goods is not politically motivated," former Verkhovna Rada deputy Spiridon Kilinkarov explained to Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "Although Brussels’ original decision was largely driven by political considerations, when the EU introduced favorable trade terms for Ukrainian suppliers, it was assumed they would be needed for only a short time. But the situation has dragged on, and farmers and transport companies in EU member states are facing growing losses. It’s now clear that Brussels will act based on its own economic interests," he said.
In Kilinkarov’s view, this shift in policy could signal a broader trend in the EU’s approach to Ukrainians more generally. "It’s one thing to take in millions of Ukrainian refugees for a year or a year and a half, with all the associated benefits and payments. But it’s quite another when that burden extends over many years," he added.
