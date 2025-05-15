Press review: Russia-Ukraine territorial talks set for Istanbul as EU targets oil tankers

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine may restart direct negotiations in Istanbul on May 15; the EU’s 17th sanctions package targets Russian oil tankers and defense-related entities; and Donald Trump pledged to lift US sanctions on Syria if Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa fulfills key demands. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Russia and Ukraine may resume direct talks focused on territorial disputes and security amid Western skepticism Issues of collective security and territorial sovereignty are likely to take center stage during the upcoming meeting between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, sources in the Russian parliament told Izvestia. Direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are expected to restart in Istanbul on May 15.

On the evening of May 14, Vladimir Putin confirmed the composition of the Russian delegation, which will be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. Experts believe the territorial question will likely prove the most challenging. It is also possible that the sides may discuss the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of residents of the Kursk Region who have been forcibly held in Ukraine. The European Parliament has already called on the Ukrainian leadership to support the negotiation process and follow a "realistic path" toward peace. "In my view, we have every reason and opportunity to be consistent and to engage in discussions based on an approach that addresses the problem of collective security," First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov told Izvestia. "The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is part of larger, broader issues. Unfortunately, these matters cannot be resolved solely at the level of Russia and Ukraine. This is the beginning of negotiations that may progress and expand further," he added. The lawmaker does not rule out the possibility that the parties may agree to draft proposals for a document that, among other things, would outline approaches to territorial issues and a halt to hostilities. "Judging by official statements, Russia’s priority now appears to be securing Ukraine’s neutral status and, if possible, limiting its armed forces. Of course, the central issue will be the status of the territories," Professor at the Faculty of World Politics at Moscow State University Alexey Fenenko told Izvestia. The territorial issue may become one of the key barriers to the peace process, the analyst added. Other complicating factors include Ukraine’s reluctance to engage in substantive negotiations and the continued military support from the West. Among the likely topics for discussion are a new exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Russian citizens currently on Ukrainian territory. "In my opinion, it was a major mistake on the part of the West to terminate the previous Istanbul peace talks in 2022, but I hope that this time everyone will recognize the urgency and necessity of reaching a peace agreement without delay," Romanian Member of the European Parliament Diana Sosoaca told Izvestia. Izvestia: EU’s 17th sanctions package targets Russian oil tankers and defense sector The new sanctions will have no major impact on the Russian economy, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe. According to them, European countries are merely seeking to showcase unity. On May 14, EU ambassadors approved the 17th package of sanctions, which is scheduled to be formally adopted on May 20. The restrictions are expected to affect 189 tankers allegedly transporting Russian oil under foreign flags. In addition, measures are planned against individuals and legal entities linked to Russia’s military-industrial complex. Companies from third countries, including Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, are also expected to come under pressure.

The export to Russia of certain chemicals used in missile production will be banned. Brussels also plans to impose restrictions on specific Russian banks that, in the view of the European side, may be engaged in circumventing sanctions. Furthermore, the EU member states have agreed to expand the legal framework for imposing sanctions related to Russian hybrid threats. One of the new measures will allow the EU to sanction fleets allegedly involved in the destruction of undersea cables and other physical infrastructure. The European Union expects this new package to yield more of a political than a tangible effect, Program Director at the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev told Izvestia. According to the expert, EU member states aim to project unity at a time when the United States is unwilling to support their efforts to pressure Russia through new restrictions. "Regardless of the developments surrounding the Ukrainian negotiation process, the European Union will continue to maintain its sanctions architecture and carry out demonstrative actions in this regard, as a way to remind the world of its presence and to signal that it still possesses instruments of leverage," Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of International Studies of MGIMO University Egor Sergeyev told the newspaper. The EU is betting that the sanctions targeting tankers will inflict the most damage on Russia. However, experts believe that these measures will not lead to any real changes in the market. Most likely, the Europeans are merely repeating sanctions previously introduced by the United States on January 10 under the former administration, Lecturer at the Financial University under the Russian Government Igor Yushkov believes. Vedomosti: Vladimir Putin, Malaysian PM talk strategic energy and trade cooperation On May 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks at the Kremlin with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is on an official visit to Russia on May 13-16. Malaysia is a "very reliable and significant partner" for Russia both generally and specifically in Southeast Asia, Putin stated. Since January 1, Malaysia has held the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN, and the Russian president expressed hope that under Malaysia’s leadership, Russia’s relations with the association would deepen. According to experts interviewed by Vedomosti, while Russian-Malaysian relations are growing stronger, future progress depends on developing concrete economic infrastructure and identifying mutually beneficial areas such as energy, technology, and trade diversification.