Press review: Biden backs aid to Israel, Ukraine and Russia assets giving West legal fits

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden backs Republican aid packages for Ukraine, Israel; the West can’t seem to find a way to seize frozen Russian assets; and India’s general election is unlikely to affect the country’s relations with Moscow. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Biden backs Republican aid packages for Ukraine, Israel US President Joe Biden has endorsed the package of initiatives to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The bills, introduced by speaker Mike Johnson, will now go to the House for consideration on April 20, Vedomosti notes.

The Ukraine bill proposes giving $60.75 bln to Kiev. Within two months of the bill becoming law, Biden must negotiate with Kiev about how Ukraine will pay back the economic assistance. Additionally, the US will be able to send Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine, which are capable of hitting targets up to 300 km away, provided this will not harm the national interests of the United States. Biden’s support of the Ukraine bill is due first and foremost to the dire situation Kiev is facing on the frontline, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, pointed out. Add to that the fact that the Republican bill is not much different from what the Democratic administration was after and the party has a political victory on its hands, a bipartisan triumph for its policy of providing aid to Kiev. The bill only mentions minimum amounts, Alexander Yermakov, a military expert with the Russian International Affairs Council, noted. In particular, next year’s base defense budget did not allocate much money for ammunition and the expansion of missile production, so the Pentagon initially expected to include these expenses in a separate bill. Direct military assistance to Ukraine will total about $13.8 bln. As a result, once the bill is passed, the US will be able to return to the "normal" level of weapons supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces, while Kiev will have to stretch the aid it is currently receiving at least until the end of this year, Yermakov noted. Under the circumstances, another Ukrainian counteroffensive is out of the question. US weapons supplies will see an uptick but not a big one, certainly not enough to change the balance of power on the frontline, Prokhor Tebin, director of the Military and Economic Research Center at the Higher School of Economics’ Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy, emphasized. Izvestia: West struggles to find legal avenue to take Russian assets Western countries have stepped up efforts to create a legal framework to "legitimately" steal Russia’s rightful assets. Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from G7 nations announced following their April 17 meeting that they were still trying to figure out a way to use this money to support Ukraine. Meanwhile, US lawmakers will consider a bill on April 20 that would allow the president to seize Russian assets, Izvestia writes.

Read also EU plans to invest first profits from Russian assets in military aid to Kiev

Experts believe that no agreement on a seizure mechanism should be expected any time soon. "No G7 country except Canada currently has a legal mechanism allowing it to seize Russia’s frozen state property and hand it over to Ukraine," Russian International Affairs Council Director General Ivan Timofeev explained. "Still, there are certain elements of such mechanisms. The European Union is discussing a tool to take the profits from Russia’s sovereign assets and send the money to Ukraine. However, there is currently no mechanism to seize frozen government property. In order to do that, the EU will have to make changes to a number of fundamental documents and the constitutions of some countries. The EU is not ready to do this. The US has no such tool either because Washington is worried about the impact it could have on its investment ratings," the expert added. The debate about the need to use Russian assets to support Kiev is heating up inside the EU considering the US Congress has still not approved a new aid package for Ukraine. Amid criticism of the delay, the US put forward some bills on Ukraine assistance, which particularly address the use of Russian assets. The plan includes legislation to allow the US president to fully or partially seize sovereign Russian assets under US jurisdiction in order to transfer them to a Ukraine support fund that is expected to be established. "Such bills keep coming. However, not every initiative is approved," Timofeev pointed out. "Over a hundred bills related to sanctions on Russia have been initiated over the past four years, and even more documents concerning China. Notably, only five percent of sanctions bills are passed," he said. Media: What India's election means for relations with Russia India’s most significant election in recent memory has begun. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is considered the favorite. Modi is poised to secure a third consecutive term in office. Post-election, Western countries may try to strengthen ties with India, recognizing it as China’s main rival in the region. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that New Delhi’s relations with Moscow will not change. India’s global ascent would be welcomed by the West given the rivalry between India and China. However, India’s growing power may pose a challenge for the West in many issues of global politics, Professor Ajay Dubey of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University told the paper. The strengthening of India’s ties with Western powers will not come at the expense of its relations with Russia, Rakesh Bhadauria, head of the Center for Strategic Studies and Simulation at the United Service Institution of India, pointed out. According to him, the Indian-Russian relationship remains strong based on diplomatic support. In particular, New Delhi always relies on Moscow’s support in the UN Security Council. Besides, India has complicated relations with China, so Russia, who maintains close partnership with Beijing, acts as a kind of a buffer between the parties. India remains dependent on Russian weapons supplies, while Russia needs India to continue purchasing oil. Modi has good relations with the Russian leadership. With dramatic global events such as potential war between Israel and Iran left out, continuity in Indian-Russian relations is likely to be preserved, Atul Kohli, professor of Politics and International Affairs at Princeton University, stressed. Gleb Makarevich, researcher with the Center of the Indo-Pacific Region at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy, told Vedomosti that if Modi is re-elected, India will continue to build partner relations with Russia. "As a rule, Indian governments have good relations with Moscow and Modi is no exception here," he said. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Gold prices may hit all-time high amid global tensions Gold prices may reach an all-time high of $3,000 per troy ounce, Citigroup analysts said. Currently, it is trading at $2,391. Experts interviewed by Rossiyskaya Gazeta believe that gold prices are being driven by global geopolitical tensions, the weakening US dollar and investors looking for "a safe haven."

Read also Russian finance ministry considering abolition of export duty on gold