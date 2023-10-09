{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Gaza battle to rattle oil price and West to back Zelensky if vote not nixed

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 9th
© Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Reuters

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The outbreak of war between Israel and Palestine raises the serious risk of disruption in global oil markets; the West is set to back Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky for re-election if the presidential vote actually takes place; and US senators are making the first congressional junket to China since 2019. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Outbreak of Israel-Palestine war raises risk of oil market disruption

Although the outbreak of the latest Israel-Palestine war does not pose a threat to global economic growth, things may change if more countries, or the world’s largest oil exporters, get dragged into the conflict. Experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta say the latest escalation presents a serious risk to commodity prices, while demand for gold and other safe havens may rise. Scenarios involving further escalation or a widening conflict do not yet presage any significant decline in oil export revenues for Russia, however.

Read also
Israel approves 'state of war' situation, greenlights 'significant military steps'

Over the weekend, the members of Israel’s Security Council voted to formally declare war on radical Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip. The last time Israel took such a step was exactly 50 years ago during the October 1973 Arab-Israeli War, known as the Yom Kippur War, which triggered the first global fuel crisis. Back then, the West faced a supply embargo by Middle Eastern oil producers, which resulted in a quadrupling of oil prices. The current war comes as Israel’s response to Palestinian missile strikes on southern and central Israel. (According to some reports, 3,000 projectiles broke through Israel’s Iron Dome air defense systems, with dozens of Palestinian fighters swooping over the border on paragliders and trucks. The latest reports say 424 Palestinians were killed and 2,300 were injured during the escalation; over 700 people were killed and over 2,200 were injured in Israel).

"If the conflict grows and risks for vessels arise somewhere in the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices will rise," Stanislav Mitrakhovich, leading expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "Also, given any further escalation, the United States may take actions against Iran. The Americans may tighten control over growing Iranian oil exports, a trend they have lately turned a blind eye toward. This may be a game changer and oil prices may grow because of potential US moves," the expert surmised.

Thus far, however, the risks appear to be low of the conflict expanding further or, more importantly, that it may involve major oil exporters, according to Artyom Klyukin, an expert at IVA Partners. "It’s too early to say how this conflict will unfold. It may end within days, as the entire population of Israel may be mobilized, and the country has a very strong army," Nikolay Dunayev, vice president of the Opora Russia non-governmental organization (NGO), told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. However, should the conflict escalate to a wider confrontation between the Muslim and non-Muslim worlds, an arc of unrest may stretch from Indonesia to Nigeria, with the confrontation with Israel and its supporters being at the very center of it, he argued. Then those who would dare stand against the Islamic world would regret it greatly, and the Ukraine crisis would look like "child’s play" in comparison, he warned.

 

Izvestia: West to back Zelensky’s re-election if Ukrainian presidential vote goes ahead

The European Union would support Vladimir Zelensky as a candidate for re-election if Ukraine actually holds a presidential election next year as scheduled, members of the European Parliament told Izvestia. However, much will depend on the US stance, the politicians argued. Sources familiar with the situation said that, for the time being, Washington also wishes to see Zelensky run for re-election. The incumbent Ukrainian president suits Western leaders as he has been pursuing the policy course that they need, experts stress.

In the summer, the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted to postpone parliamentary elections originally slated for this month after Kiev extended martial law until mid-November. Kiev then proposed putting off the presidential vote, which is scheduled for March 2024, but Zelensky recently said the election may take place even with martial law still in effect. In late August, he also promised to announce his re-election bid, if the vote is green-lighted.

Several members of the European Parliament (MEP) insist that the EU sees no alternative to Zelensky among the current crop of Ukrainian politicians and that Brussels will support him come what may, even with the rise in corruption and authoritarianism under his tenure. "Signs of criticism are appearing even among Zelensky’s supporters in the European Parliament, as everybody understands only too well that the festering problems of corruption and suppression of the opposition would one day bubble to the surface. But it’s hard for me to imagine the EU supporting any other candidate, judging from how it has been indulging Zelensky’s every whim," French MEP Thierry Mariani told Izvestia. "For the EU, Ukraine means Zelensky, and Zelensky means Ukraine. The West is not interested in having Ukraine portrayed as a divided nation with a split political leadership," he added.

However, whether the presidential election in Ukraine next year takes place will depend entirely on Washington, as Europe does not have any real say in the matter, said Croatian MEP Ivan Vilibor Sincic.

Andrey Suzdaltsev, political scientist at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), agrees that there could hardly be any alternative to Ukraine’s incumbent leader in the potential election. "In essence, Zelensky suits the West <…>. He is a legitimate president who has been trying to meet Western requirements. The West would like to see him re-elected, and therefore Westerners have been insisting that a presidential election should take place, while the appearance of an alternative candidate is unlikely," he told Izvestia. Moreover, attempting to remove the Kiev regime through normal procedural means is becoming impossible as it is increasingly turning into a dictatorship in which the security forces play a key role, he concluded.

 

Vedomosti: US senators on junket to China for first time since 2019

A delegation of US senators led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat, New York) arrived in Shanghai on October 7. Although China is just one stop on their Asian itinerary, as the senators are also planning to visit South Korea and Japan, this is the first US congressional visit to China since 2019.

Upon his arrival, Schumer said that the United States was ready to compete with China but that Washington was not seeking any conflict. The senator also voiced concerns raised by US businesses working in China, which, he said, have been complaining of unfair treatment by the Chinese authorities. The senior US lawmakers may also discuss human rights, the fight against fentanyl trafficking to the US, and potential areas for bilateral cooperation. The US delegation also expects to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The visiting US senators represent states with varying degrees of economic involvement with China, some of which have a rather strong reliance on Beijing, Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), told Vedomosti. The politicians are seeking to demonstrate that they do care about economic opportunities for their home-state constituents, he added, while surmising that one of Schumer’s goals may be to use interparliamentary communications as an alternative avenue for dialogue with China.

The Biden administration is sending a number of messages to Beijing, seeking to show that it does not wish to escalate tensions in bilateral relations any further, says Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies. Against the backdrop of the developments in Ukraine and the Middle East, the United States may be looking to block China from using this window of opportunity to escalate the conflict around Taiwan, the expert argues. Whether Schumer succeeds in convincing the Chinese that a bad peace is better than a good quarrel remains to be seen, he added. In any case, economically it is now important for Washington to prevent any decline in cheap Chinese imports as this could trigger a recession in the US economy, Vasilyev concluded.

 

Izvestia: Russian Navy gets anti-aircraft ground missiles

Russia’s latest air defense system, which is capable of not only intercepting aerial threats but also destroying maritime and ground-based targets, has been put into service with the Navy. The use of the Poliment-Redut system against surface targets has been successfully tested, and the air defense system is currently being finalized to hit ground-based targets, Russian Defense Ministry officials told Izvestia. The missiles integrated into this system will replenish the arsenal of Russian corvettes of the 20380 and 20385 projects as well as the 22350 series frigates.

The Poliment-Redut weapon was built on the basis of the S-350 Vityaz air defense system and is designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles. It can fire 9M96E or 9M96E2-1 missiles with a range of up to 50 to 150 km, respectively. The system is also equipped with 9M100 short-range missiles. The missiles can hit targets at altitudes ranging from 5 m to 8 km, moving at speeds of up to 3,600 km/h.

Experts say that this system will significantly strengthen the fire capabilities of modern warships. Back in the Soviet era, weapons for ship-borne air defense systems were initially designed to have the ability to shoot sea-and ground-based targets, so this signals a return to previous tactical traditions, Dmitry Kornev, editor-in-chief of the Militaryrussia website, told Izvestia. According to him, the same system can be used in different circumstances, as it can fire at maritime and ground-based targets, without requiring any major modifications. The Poliment-Redut has simply been upgraded to a normal air defense system that can now be used as a dual-purpose system, the expert explained.

Today, the Russian Navy has nine 20380 series corvettes in service, with two more vessels currently being built for the Pacific Fleet, which should be commissioned with the Navy in 2024 and 2026, respectively. Meanwhile, the corvette Merkury entered service with the Black Sea Fleet in May, and work to build another corvette, the Strogiy, is currently being completed. All these warships were designed with the use of stealth technology. And the 20380 series corvettes have a powerful arsenal of weapons. These include the Uran anti-ship system with the X-35 missile and they are equipped with a universal 100-mm A-190 artillery mount that can fire up to 80 rounds per minute.

 

Kommersant: Russian wheat exports impacted by lower demand

In October, Russia may export less wheat than last October, with the volume potentially falling to 3.9 mln metric tons, according to pessimistic forecasts.

A wheat exporter told Kommersant that falling exports may be caused by the need to follow the price recommendations issued by the Russian Agriculture Ministry. "It has been impossible to sell [grain]," the exporter said, Sovecon CEO Andrey Sizov points to growing competition from Romania and Poland, too, which have been actively exporting wheat as they have accumulated large stocks of the crop.

Although the latest report by Sovecon showed that exporters’ demand for grain remains low, Sizov sees prerequisites for a higher consumption of Russian wheat. Egypt still has a need for grain, while the country bought small amounts of it at recent tenders, which may spur deferred demand later on, Sizov argues. Also, global wheat prices may have bottomed out already and thus could start to grow again, he added. However, Russia will not be able to compensate for any monthly loss because of limited infrastructure capacities, he stressed.

Meanwhile, as of October 5, Russia has exported 18.2 mln metric tons of grain since the season began, or almost twice as much as a year ago, the Agriculture Ministry told Kommersant, citing customs data that excludes volumes sold to the Eurasian Economic Union. In the past week alone, Russia exported more than 1.8 mln metric tons of grain, while another 28 mln metric tons have been contracted for export throughout the second half of 2023, the ministry added.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin argues for global order remake and Turkey to host next Ukraine meeting
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Read more
EU, US, UK urge to defend civilian population of Israel
The EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrel, also stated the need to release the hostages
Read more
Weapons supplied by West to Ukraine already resurfaced near Israel’s borders — premier
Since early 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly request Israel to provide it with various weapons, including air defense systems, but Israel has consistently turned down all requests
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian UAV control post near Kherson
It is also reported that the Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian fire emplacement in the island zone, killing seven and wounding another three enemy personnel
Read more
Russia to have good harvest this year — Putin
The President of the Russian Federation noted that in 2022 a record volume of grain was harvested - almost 158 million tons
Read more
Trump suggests Ukraine should give areas `where people speak Russian’
The former US leader also said the strategy being pursued by the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden, which envisages Washington’s continued support to Kiev until it wins, may cause a third World War
Read more
Lavrov, Arab League Secretary General to discuss Gaza escalation, other issues
The Secretary General arrived in the Russian capital with a working visit under invitation from Lavrov
Read more
Lavrov to hold talks with Arab League Secretary General in Moscow on Monday — MFA
Sergei Lavrov and Ahmed Abu al-Ghaith plan to pay increased attention to the Arab-Israeli conflict, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova
Read more
Russian ambassador sees no prospects for settling Israeli-Palestinian crisis soon
Anatoly Viktorov stressed that "the escalation is unprecedented"
Read more
Over 120,000 Gaza residents internally displaced due to Israeli strikes — UN
The UN office noted that, according to Gaza's medical services, at least 413 Palestinians have been killed and about 2,300 injured since the beginning of the escalation
Read more
Russian forces thwart five Ukrainian attacks on Krasny Liman direction
The enemy lost up to 50 personnel, said the representative of the combat group "Center" Alexander Savchuk
Read more
FACTBOX: Escalation of the situation between Israel and Hamas
The Israeli army declared a “state of readiness for war,” and Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the drafting of reservists into the army and ordered the creation of a “special situation” within an 80-kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip, which includes Tel Aviv
Read more
Israelis held hostage in Be’er Sheva released — newspaper
It was not reported how many people were taken hostage
Read more
UN Security Council meeting over without statement on Gaza events
The Permanent Representative of Malta Vanessa Frazier added that the participants discussed what could be done to protect the civilians and to stop the violence
Read more
US continues to maintain nuclear test infrastructure — Russian envoy
This is yet another display of Washington’s policy, based on the principle of "what is allowed to the US is not allowed to other countries," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Russian air forces carry out 5 strikes on warehouses, terrorist camps in Syria
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, one Syrian soldier was killed as a result of a strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by militants from the vicinity of the village of Halluba
Read more
US escalation pushes Russia to take extreme measures — Belarus’ Lukashenko
Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko urged the US and Europe not to supply modern weapons to Ukraine
Read more
Civilizational code and nuclear doctrine: what Putin said at Valdai Club meeting
Russia remains committed to gas contracts with Europe and continues to transit gas through Ukraine, while Kiev "is happy" to be paid for it, the president underlined
Read more
Drone shot down near Moscow carried explosives equivalent to 10kg of TNT
Read more
US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin
Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the head of state noted
Read more
Putin fulfills Russian schoolgirl’s longtime dream, giving her Akita Inu puppy
The puppy was named Umka
Read more
Nobel Committee to announce laureate of Memorial Prize in Economics
The founder’s descendants do not endorse this nomination
Read more
US devising secret strategy to counter weapons of mass destruction — Russia’s top brass
By abandoning work on a verification protocol within the BTWC, the United States is creating administrative and technical structures that can be involved in dual-use research, including for offensive purposes, Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Iranian woman winning Nobel Peace Prize testament to Ukraine fatigue — expert
On the whole, Andrey Bystritsky called the choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate a "political gesture" and "another demarche" towards Iran
Read more
Fighting ongoing in six Gaza-border towns, Israeli army spokesman says
Daniel Hagari estimated that since October 7, the Israeli army had killed 425 Palestinian extremists in the Gaza Strip, and hundreds more in Israeli territory
Read more
US in talks with Israel about its defense needs, has nothing to announce so far
On Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Read more
Top EU diplomat points to rising uncertainty on future US assistance to Kiev
According to Josep Borrell, "this development increases the EU's responsibility" in terms of providing aid to Ukraine
Read more
Biden in conversation with Netanyahu: US sends assistance to Israeli army
More aid will be available in the coming days, according to a White House statement
Read more
Israel in contact with Russia on situation with Hamas – ambassador
Tel Aviv is seeking understanding from Moscow, said Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi
Read more
Putin, Mirziyoyev, Tokayev launch supplies of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan
The President of the Russian Federation previously drew attention to the fact that never before has Russian-produced gas been sent to Central Asia
Read more
First stage of operation Iron Swords completed — Israeli premier
Benjamin Netanyahu also said that his country is launching an offensive that will continue "continuously until the goals are achieved"
Read more
Live samples of Ebola end up in US lab, says Russian general
According to Igor Kirillov, the samples were sent to the institute after Metabiota employees had collected them in an unauthorized manner during the 2014 outbreak of the virus disease in West Africa
Read more
Evacuation of Russian nationals from Palestine possible, but not on agenda yet
No information about possible casualties among Russian nationals on Palestinian territory
Read more
Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin
Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted
Read more
Russian forces eliminate up to 35 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, units of the Russian combat group, aviation and artillery struck the enemy’s 23rd, 65th and 116th mechanized brigades in the area of ​​the settlements of Rabotino, Novodanilovka and north-west of the village of Verbovoye
Read more
Hainan’s Haikou to step up comprehensive adjustments of state-owned enterprises
In addition to optimizing the sectoral structure, the authorities plan to strengthen the industrial potential of the state sector, focus on its role in building an advanced system of transport communications, modernizing agriculture, tourism and cultural spheres
Read more
Russia calls on Palestine and Israel to cease fire – Deputy Foreign Minister
Moscow is in contact with all parties, including Arab states, said deputy head of the department Mikhail Bogdanov
Read more
Kenyan runner Kelvin Kiptum sets new marathon world record
The athlete covered a distance of 42 km 195 m in 2 hours and 35 seconds
Read more
Israel to reduce aid to Ukraine aim escalation of conflict with Palestine — expert
Grigory Lukyanov considers it possible that the US will also have to allocate some resources on aiding Israel in resolving the ongoing problems
Read more
Ukraine’s army loses 185 troops in south Donetsk area over past day - Russia’s top brass
The enemy lost three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-20 artillery gun
Read more
Israel’s non-compliance with international law drives conflict to ‘explosion’ — Abbas
The Palestinian President called for international protection of the Palestinians and "to stop Israeli aggression against Islamic and Christian shrines in Jerusalem, especially against the Al-Aqsa Mosque"
Read more
Haikou to hold more than 50 events during China's National Day
Local authorities also planned to hold various sports competitions
Read more
Soviet marshal’s daughter blasts The Death of Stalin as ‘abominable’ mockery of history
Maria Zhukova called this film "a provocation beyond any doubt"
Read more
Hainan unveils report on China's energy cooperation with Arab countries
The report shows the ongoing expansion of cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, finance and other fields
Read more
Over 300 Ukrainian energy facilities damaged since October 2022 — minister
The head of the country’s national energy company Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritsky, admitted on October 6 that Ukraine would be unable to repair all damaged energy facilities before the start of the upcoming winter season
Read more
Out of public view, West demands that Kiev troops advance at all costs — Putin
"The West is running out of ammunition," he said
Read more
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod region
The attempted terrorist attack was stopped at about 10:00, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Read more
Russian Olympic Committee sues IOC
"This year we were owed a payment of $5 million and, therefore, their [the IOC’s] outstanding debt currently exceeds eight million [US] dollars," Vladimir Sengleyev noted
Read more
Hainan delegation visits UAE to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation
Hainan representatives invited UAE companies to invest and develop their businesses in the Chinese province and take full advantage of the construction of a free trade port on the island
Read more
Death toll from outbreak of war with Israel rises to 450 in Palestine — health officials
It is also reported that 13 high-rise residential buildings were completely destroyed in the Gaza Strip, with 159 private homes being demolished and more than 1,000 partially destroyed
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,745 troops, 18 tanks in Donetsk area over week — Russia’s top brass
The Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense troops destroyed four Ukrainian warplanes over the week, the ministry reported
Read more
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day
It is reported that Kiev had lost over 35 troops in the past day
Read more
Zelensky’s aura fading in unspectacular tour of US, Canada — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Vershinin has underscored that everything is becoming quite clear to people and to the representatives of various countries and nations
Read more
Kiev’s admission of hits on Zaporozhye nuke plant 'wake-up call for UN' — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry had repeatedly noted that the Ukrainian side was making threats by invoking the specter of the ZNPP being used "as a dirty nuclear weapon and blackmailing Europeans with it"
Read more
Over 2,000 dead, some 9,000 injured in western Afghanistan’s powerful earthquake
About six villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris
Read more
Russia sees no military solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict, envoy says
Anatoly Viktorov has added that the Russian and Egyptian top diplomats called for an immediate ceasefire and the launch of political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue
Read more
Battlegroup West’s air crews perform 12 missile and bombing strikes on Kiev troops
In the course of counter-battery warfare, the battlegroup’s forces destroyed two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one D-30 howitzer, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system in the districts of Makeyevka, Zapadnaya, Lozovaya and Olgovka
Read more
Press review: Gaza battle to rattle oil price and West to back Zelensky if vote not nixed
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 9th
Read more
Over 600 Israelis dead in Hamas’ recent assaults – broadcaster
More than 2 thousand people were injured, Kan broadcasting company reports
Read more
Press review: US to keep arming Kiev even amid budget fight and Yerevan 'defriends' Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 4th
Read more
Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to Russian troops
"The enterprise is honoring its commitments for the delivery of these aircraft under the defense procurement plan in full and on time," Vladimir Artyakov noted
Read more
Russian aviation strikes four Ukrainian command and observation posts in DPR
Read more
UFC chief clears Russians to fight at int’l competitions under national flag colors
The ban for all athletes was introduced by the UFC in the spring of 2022
Read more
Fake unity between US, Europe not fooling anyone — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, Europe does not want to be at war, and an escalation of the Ukraine conflict is against its interests, as the war is raging on its land while the United States is far away and its only burden is the round-the-clock operation of the dollar printing machine
Read more
First mass-produced Sarmat missiles to be deployed to combat duty soon – Defense Ministry
According to the department, in the positional area of one of the formations, construction, installation and commissioning work is being carried out on the units and systems of silo launchers and the command post at the final stage
Read more
The world's most legendary tanks
On September 15, 2016, the tank turns 100
Read more
Ukrainian military carries out five shelling attacks on Donetsk in 40 minutes
It is reported that the Ukrainian armed forces fired seventeen 155 mm artillery shells
Read more
Ukrainian intelligence head Budanov acknowledges three attempts to attack Zaporozhye NPP
According to Kirill Budanov, in August, 2022, the special operations forces crossed the Kakhovka Reservoir near Energodar using fast-moving boats in order to establish a foothold on the left bank for an attempted assault on the ZNPP
Read more
Israel approves 'state of war' situation, greenlights 'significant military steps'
It means the start of major military operations
Read more
Russia’s mission to PNA compiling lists of Russians in case of evacuation from Gaza Strip
As the press secretary of the representative office, Aliya Zaripova, stated, there are no specific decisions on evacuation “at the moment,” since “combat operations are underway, and this, in principle, is not yet possible”
Read more
Three US citizens killed in HAMAS attack on Israel — CNN
The circumstances and the exact place of their death are not specified
Read more
Israel determined to destroy Hamas, war will take time — premier
Benjamin Netanyahu said the goal of the Israeli operation would be the complete destruction of Hamas in Gaza and called on civilians to leave the enclave
Read more
Russian forces advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — lawmaker
As reported earlier, in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West units, supported by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Makeyevka in the LPR and Liman Pervyi
Read more
All-night shootout rages near Russian mission to Palestinian Authority — spokeswoman
According to Aliya Zaripova, there have been no reports of injured Russian nationals and the possibility of evacuating the diplomatic staff and their family members is not currently under discussion
Read more
Ukraine’s military loses 200 troops at Vremevka bulge in DPR over past day
Ukrainian army groups that attempted to advance towards Russian positions were struck by artillery, Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
IDF says Israeli forces have been fighting Palestinian militants for over 40 hours
The statement noted that Israeli forces carry out search operations, including in populated areas, engage in skirmishes with the military and protect local residents
Read more
Road section of Crimean Bridge to be completely closed on October 10 afternoon
Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that it is planned to fully open the bridge to traffic by November 1
Read more
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
Read more
Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation after Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh over phone
The Prime Minister of Armenia congratulated his Russian colleague on his birthday
Read more
No contacts with Israel, Palestine leaders penciled in on Putin’s schedule yet — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is "a serious danger for the region"
Read more
Closed-door UN Security Council session on Gaza to be held on October 8
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky confirmed this information on his Telegram channel
Read more
Up to 300 Hamas militants infiltrated Israel — Haaretz newspaper
According to the Haaretz newspaper, dozens of radicals from this organization may still be hiding in the country
Read more
French protesters use weapons West shipped to Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stated that the West "opens the Pandora’s box" by encouraging Nazism in Ukraine
Read more
Meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kiev proves total flop, Russian diplomat says
As Maria Zakharova noted, the European diplomats were unable to agree on the next package of military aid to Ukraine for 2024, amounting to 5 bln euros
Read more
Death toll in Palestine rises to 413 after escalation with Israel – Health Ministry
According to the department, 2.3 thousand Palestinians were injured
Read more
Orban says Ukraine’s aspirations to join EU raise too many questions
Because the EU has never before considered incorporating a country that’s at war, the situation around Ukraine "requires a strategic review," Viktor Orban said
Read more
Russian envoy to Vienna 'bewildered' over summoning amid missile strike accusations
Dmitry Lyublinsky underscored that "the Russian Armed Forces, unlike the Ukrainian ones, do not target civilian facilities"
Read more
Situation in Israel will not affect course of special operation — Kremlin
"Everything is proceeding according to the plan. The situation in Israel is quite different," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Washington launches probe into Prestige Biotech after data revealed by Russia — top brass
Igor Kirillov added that noting three Congress committees at once began to look into the activities of this company
Read more
Russian peacekeeping mission still needed in Karabakh — senior diplomat
Mikhail Galuzin reiterated that the Russian peacekeeping contingent played a "huge role" in achieving the September 20 ceasefire and providing aid to Karabakh residents before their mass exodus from the region
Read more
CSTO peacekeeping drills kick off in Kyrgyzstan with forces from five member states
"During the exercise in highlands terrain, drills will be conducted on tasks for effecting a post-conflict settlement in a crisis zone," the statement said
Read more
Peace in Middle East possible only with Palestine’s independence – Erdogan
The Turkish President was referring to the implementation of the 2012 UN resolution on the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders
Read more
Press review: Putin argues for global order remake and Turkey to host next Ukraine meeting
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen fatally shoots two fellow soldiers with assault rifle on Kiev street
The source noted that Kiriyachenko tried to escape after firing at his victims, but was arrested two hours later
Read more
Russian forces occupy more than 10 Ukrainian strongholds in south Donetsk area
Russian artillerymen destroyed a Ukrainian communication center and a jamming station in Novomikhailovka
Read more
Lavrov highlights need to immediately end Israeli-Palestinian fighting
According to the top Russian diplomat, the current rise in Israeli-Palestinian tensions, which has once again proved that the existing status quo in the conflict zone is no longer viable, required some changes in the agenda
Read more
Tehran refutes reports claiming Iranian hand in Hamas attack on Israel — media
According to the mission, reports alleging Iran’s involvement in the attack on Israel could be viewed as an attempt by the Israeli authorities "to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran's intelligence power and operational planning"
Read more
Russia views Armenia signing on to ICC Rome Statute as patently unfriendly move — diplomat
According to Mikhail Galuzin, the ICC has nothing to do with justice as it is a politicized pro-Western institution that follows orders to prosecute those the West dislikes
Read more
Up to 1,000 terrorists infiltrated Israel on October 7, radio station says
According to the media, active combat with terrorists is still underway in six locations in southern Israel, near the border with the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russia expands circle of its supporters, becomes key element of new world order — official
Changes in the history of international relations "have never occurred without conflict", because "the beneficiaries of the former global order, which has lost its functionality and legitimacy, are in no hurry to give up their privileged status," Sergey Naryshkin said
Read more
Hungarian PM sees Europe turning into modern-day 1984
"Brussels is creating an Orwellian world before our very eyes," Viktor Orban went on to say
Read more