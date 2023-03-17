{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Syrian rapprochement takes a timeout and Russia deepens ties with Africa

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 17th
Damascus, Syria AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Damascus, Syria
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Syria reconciliation process may be put on hold until after Turkey's elections, Russia seeks to boost cooperation with Africa, and Iran embarks on a journey to break out of its Middle Eastern isolation. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Syria reconciliation process may be put on hold until Turkish elections

A Moscow meeting between Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria has been canceled for technical reasons, Turkish media reported. A Russian Foreign Ministry official told Vedomosti that the ministry had not confirmed the meeting.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on March 8 that there was hope that the meeting involving deputy foreign ministers would take place in Moscow within a week. On the same day, Turkish top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart, confirmed plans to hold consultations in the Russian capital.

Ankara and Damascus haven’t abandoned plans to normalize relations but have taken a break, said Amur Gadzhiyev, a researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies. Given that the meeting is said to have been canceled for technical reasons as well as the fact that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration has refrained from lashing out at Syrian President Bashar Assad’s recent statement about the need to withdraw Turkish troops from his country, there is no reason to worry that the parties have put the normalization process on hold.

Gadzhiyev added that the two countries had stepped up ties in the field of humanitarian and relief operations after the recent devastating earthquakes. As for the political normalization process, with Turkish elections on the horizon and no guarantee that Erdogan will win, it can be assumed that the parties have taken a break, particularly to develop new mechanisms for interaction, Gadzhiyev emphasized.

Now is not the right time for either Turkey or Syria to think about normalizing relations, Senior Lecturer at the Higher School of Economics’ School of Asian Studies Andrey Zeltyn noted. Turkey is in the midst of electoral fever, and Erdogan’s chances of re-election look bleak. Since expectations of a reconciliation process are based on his statements, communication with Damascus will continue if he wins the vote. However, if the opposition, which makes no secret of its orientation toward the West and NATO, wins, the format of talks with Assad will change dramatically, the expert concluded.

 

Izvestia: Russia seeks to boost cooperation with Africa

Russia will try to make sure that the grain deal is implemented correctly in order to prevent a food crisis, Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said during a visit to Algeria. The African nation, in turn, is ready to take part in efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, which has been affecting not only Europe but all other regions of the world, including Africa, Izvestia writes.

The African continent remains a desirable partner for Russia on the international stage. Since the start of the year, Russian delegations have visited about ten African countries. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made trips to South Africa, Angola, Eswatini, Eritrea, Mali, Mauritania and Sudan. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev paid a visit to Algeria. And now, the country is receiving Matviyenko. The parties agreed to develop an updated declaration on deeper strategic partnership. Although bilateral trade declined in 2022 because of sanctions, the two countries plan to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, transport, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and education. The Federation Council speaker expressed Russia’s readiness to support Algeria’s intention to join the BRICS group, where the country applied for membership in November 2022.

Moscow’s long-term interest may be to facilitate the development of Algeria’s domestic gas market, said Vsevolod Sviridov, an expert at the Higher School of Economics’ Center for African Studies. The country’s growing gas processing and domestic consumption will positively impact its economic development and financial stability, while limiting the oversupply of gas in Europe, the expert said.

"Undoubtedly, Algeria is one of Russia’s friendliest countries in Africa. It has officially proclaimed a strategic partnership with our country. It is one of three African nations to pursue such a policy, along with Egypt and South Africa," the expert noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Tehran embarks on journey out of Middle East isolation

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani visited the United Arab Emirates to discuss the expansion of bilateral ties. The trip came a week after Tehran and Riyadh - Iran’s long-time regional rival - sealed a Chinese-brokered agreement to restore diplomatic relations, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes.

Other actors in the Arab world who have been at odds with Tehran are supposed to follow the Iran-Saudi pattern of reconciliation. In particular, Bahrain seems to have an interest in this as intensified communication between the two countries’ officials has been reported in recent months. According to some media reports, the Chinese leadership, which had a hand in the reconciliation process between Riyadh and Tehran, would like to implement a plan to hold a major summit involving Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council member states by the end of the year.

In the meantime, Grigory Lukyanov, a senior researcher with the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, points out that the differences that led to a significant confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the past have not gone anywhere. "Willingness to restore diplomatic relations in no way means readiness to give up one’s identity, political rhetoric and the interests that took both Iran and Saudi Arabia a long time to shape," the analyst explained.

"This month’s developments should not be taken as the end of a years-long confrontation," the expert stressed. "Things can quickly go back to where they were. Relations could be downgraded again either because of the situation in any of the countries where the interests of Iran and Saudi Arabia overlap or because of global factors," Lukyanov added.··

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: What is happening to European and US banks

The banking mini-crisis in the United States and the drop in the prices of European banks’ shares have investors talking about another global crisis. The main problem is that the world’s leading central banks - the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank - are unable to bring their key interest rates down to flood the markets with cheap money, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was the largest bank crash in the US since the failure of Lehman Brothers in September 2008. The Federal Reserve’s cycle of tightening monetary policy, the fastest in the past 40 years, can be viewed as the main cause, Sovcombank Chief Analyst Mikhail Vasilyev noted. The European financial sector is closely linked to the US, so Europe may suffer the most from problems in the US financial sector. In addition, European banks, which hold a considerable number of European bonds, may also be affected by the European Central Bank’s tightening monetary policy.

Regulators still prefer to describe the current developments as isolated cases, pointing to the stability of the banking sector in the US and the EU. "So far, the weakest links in the system have failed. But it was the weakest links that triggered all previous crises," Macroeconomic Analysis Chief at Finam Olga Belenkaya emphasized.

Vasilyev says that the situation in the US as well as the global financial situation may well be expected to deteriorate further. "The Federal Reserve missed its chance to deal with inflation and is now trying to quickly raise the key rate. However, it is now highly likely that the economy will have to be plunged into recession to beat inflation," the analyst explained. According to him, there is no direct threat to Russian banks. "Russia’s financial system has largely been cut off from the West because of Western sanctions. This is why another potential global financial crisis will probably have less of an impact on the Russian financial system than the 2008-2009 crisis," Vasilyev said.

 

Izvestia: Russia to resume construction of combat icebreakers

Russia’s Defense Ministry is expected to get the third Project 21180/21180М Ilya Muromets diesel-electric icebreaker. It will be built based on an updated project and will join the Northern Fleet. Two ships of the series were built earlier, after which construction works were suspended. Such icebreakers are designed to act as transport ships, tugboats, logistics vessels and even combat units. Experts say that icebreakers like these are crucial for ensuring national security in the Arctic, Izvestia writes.

Sources in the Defense Ministry told the newspaper that a fundamental decision had been made to resume the construction of Project 21180/21180М icebreakers. An updated project is being developed, according to which the third ship in the series will be built.

Two 21180/21180М Ilya Muromets icebreakers have already been built for the Russian Navy. The first one, the Ilya Muromets, is in operation with the Northern Fleet. The second one, the Yevpaty Kolovrat, is undergoing testing and is supposed to be deployed to the Pacific Ocean after joining the Navy. The third ship will join the Northern Fleet before the end of 2027.

Military historian Dmitry Boltenkov says that the new icebreaker is needed to ensure Russia’s national security in the Arctic, where it will perform a wide range of missions. "The forces of the Northern and Pacific Fleets (in the Kamchatka Region) aren’t stationed in very favorable climate conditions," the expert noted. Northern seas usually freeze in the winter and if ships and submarines need to go out to sea, the ice will have to be broken. Besides, large-scale infrastructure facilities, including military ones, have been established in the Arctic. That is why there is a constant need for transportation. The Ilya Muromets icebreakers will not only guide ship convoys but will also deliver goods. In addition, they will be able to perform rescue missions and conduct patrols along the Northern Sea Route. The ships will be equipped with helicopters and special boats. And if necessary, it will be possible to place weapons, naval infantry and even Arctic motorized infantry personnel on the ships.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: US drone crashes in Black Sea and Beijing's potential peace plan for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 15th
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more