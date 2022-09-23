{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Four regions kick off vote to join Russia and who mediated Moscow-Kiev swap

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 23rd
© Nikolai Trishin/TASS

Izvestia: Synchronized vote in LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions to kick off

 A five-day referendum on joining Russia kicked off in the Donbass republics and in the liberated territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions on September 23. The residents of these areas will be able to vote in various ways: at home, in public locations, or at polling stations. More than 5 mln people will become Russian citizens if they answer the referendum’s question in the affirmative. According to the local authorities, the regions are fully prepared for the procedure and security is guaranteed. Experts told the newspaper that the plebiscite would be conducted with the participation of Russian and foreign observers. To that end, a four-person delegation from Russia’s CEC along with over 100 representatives of regional election committees will take part.

The Independent Public Monitoring Association will also assist in ensuring the referendums’ transparency. The organization’s experts plan to remotely track the observance of voter rights during the entire balloting period, the association’s executive director Alyona Bulgakova told Izvestia. "We will conduct expert monitoring and check the observance of voter rights. We have contacts with civil society institutions on the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. We will exchange information with our colleagues and make various decisions," she explained.

German political scientist Christoph Hoerstel who came to Donbass as an observer told the newspaper that people there want to finally exercise their rights after eight years of oppression. According to him, up till now, they have not had the opportunity to choose, which is undemocratic and undermines the reputation of Western countries.

 

Izvestia: Who’s behind the POW swap between Russia and Ukraine?

Russia and Ukraine have conducted the largest POW exchange since the onset of the special military operation: Moscow got 55 servicemen and Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, while Kiev got back 215 troops, including members of the Azov nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia). However, sources in Russia’s parliament told Izvestia that this swap does not mean that Moscow and Kiev may go any further or renew talks on a peace deal. The POW swap was not hammered out directly but through the mediation of Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

"Russia and Ukraine do not have [a resource to reach agreements]. These were definitely not agreed on between Russia and Ukraine but between our and US secret services, maybe, also the British ones," Andrey Gurulev, a member of the State Duma Committee for Defense, told Izvestia.

"This is not about Medvedchuk. There were a lot of our servicemen and pilots, whom Ukraine was ready to trade only for Azov members. Can you imagine how much joy we brought to the families of these people who were languishing in captivity for months?" First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said. According to him, this is not about Medvedchuk, though he was among those who fought the Anti-Russia project in Ukraine, it’s about the freed Russian servicemen.

"The Arabs have been observing Turkey’s mediation for a very long time and concluded that it was time to join this effort," Yelena Suponina, an expert with the Russian Council on International Affairs, told Izvestia. "Saudi Arabia managed to preserve good relations with Russia without losing ties with the West. That said, the kingdom’s relations with the US have significantly deteriorated during the Biden administration and only now have some attempts to improve them emerged," she added, noting that Riyadh intends to use this mediation to bolster its positions in the Arab world and beyond. The expert thinks that Saudi Arabia will continue to get involved in the mediation process between Russia and Ukraine.

 

Kommersant: Referendums could be game changer for Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

The imminent unification of the Zaporozhye Region with Russia as a result of the coming referendum on September 23 will raise the question of the Zaporozhye nuclear station’s status, the world's first nuclear power plant to be in an active combat zone. Europe’s largest nuclear station may end up in a grey area of international regulations which has also never happened before.

Only a Russian legal entity that has the necessary licenses and is included in a special list may operate a nuclear power plant in Russia, says Mergen Doraev, a partner at the EMPP Russian Law Firm. By default, this is done by Rosenergatom (part of Rosatom) but in order for it to obtain the property and create its subsidiary in the Zaporozhye Region, Ukraine’s Energoatom’s property has to be nationalized and included in the organization’s authorized capital, the expert says.

However, the IAEA is not likely to recognize the nuclear facility as Russia’s property. This is precisely what happened in 2014 with a research reactor in Sevastopol after Crimea reunited with Russia: the IAEA still considers it to be Ukrainian, senior associate at the UN Institute for Disarmament Research Andrey Baklitsky thinks. He cautions that the Zaporozhye plant will end up in the grey area with international interaction ceasing. That said, at the initiative of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, a new mechanism emerged: two staffers from the atomic agency remained at the nuclear plant as observers. "Until now, the IAEA could use the mechanism because Russia recognized the nuclear station as a Ukrainian one and provided access from the Ukraine. If this changes, it is difficult to envisage how the IAEA director general can continue this activity," the expert noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Western experts predict drop in oil and gas revenues in coming years

Western experts consider the Russian government’s three-year financial plan to be excessively optimistic, saying that an attempt to retain at least a nominal level of state expenditures may not produce any results. The government may cut the budget’s current financing by 10-15% in order to keep the deficit of federal coffers within 3% of GDP, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF). In order to compensate for the lacking oil and gas revenues, Mikhail Mishustin’s government is planning to introduce new taxes, including on soft drinks.

Meanwhile, the IIF’s experts think that the Russian authorities will resort to weakening the ruble in order to receive a larger volume of ruble budget revenues.

According to their estimates, a change in the exchange rate by 10 rubles per dollar would change the budget revenues from crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas by 1.2% of GDP.

 

Vedomosti: Economic Development Ministry issues improved forecast for ruble rate in 2022

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry has adjusted its forecast on the ruble rate towards its strengthening. In 2022, the dollar’s annual average value is expected to be at 68.1 rubles/USD. In 2023, the authorities expect the national currency to weaken to 68.3 rubles/USD, in 2024 to 70.9 rubles/USD, and in 2025, to 72.2 rubles/USD. These parameters of the socio-economic development forecast are included in a document outlining the Finance Ministry’s main budget and tax policy trajectories made available to Vedomosti. The previous forecast made in late August envisaged the 2023-2025 exchange rate at the levels of 69.2 rubles/USD, 72.9 rubles/USD and 74.8 rubles/USD, respectively.

A drop in the ruble rate is forecasted as early as the end of this year, Natalya Lavrova, a BCS Global Markets senior economist, notes. According to her, the main cause is the drop in actual exports, the increased price discount on Urals oil and the further revival of imports. The introduction of a budget rule may become an additional factor which may both decrease the exchange rate’s volatility and stabilize it at lower levels, the expert thinks.

The ruble’s main support is still provided by high oil and gas prices, a substantial balance surplus and the policy of de-dollarization conducted by the Bank of Russia, according to Sovcombank Chief Analyst Mikhail Vasilyev. Russian companies and individuals still have supplies of unfriendly countries’ currencies worth tens of billions dollars which creates a potential market overhang and may facilitate the strengthening of the ruble, the expert adds.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin’s partial call-up changes the game and will UNSC be expanded
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 22nd
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more