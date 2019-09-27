{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Chirac’s legacy and the IMF’s recommendation on Ukrainian aid

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 27
Former French President Jacques Chirac AP Photo/Jacques Brinon; Pool, File
Former French President Jacques Chirac
© AP Photo/Jacques Brinon; Pool, File

Izvestia: Chirac's passing reminds Russia of closer times with France

Read also
Russian-French dialogue lacks Chirac’s approach — senior Russian MP

Former French President Jacques Chirac, one of the most prominent politicians of the 20th century, has died at the age of 86. He had a long and controversial political career but, in spite of everything, he remained among the most popular French presidents. He was also loved in Russia, Izvestia wrote.

"He was a firm believer in Charles de Gaulle’s idea about France’s special role on the global stage and used it to boost the French people’s national pride. Jacques Chirac stood against the concept of a unipolar world that the United States promoted at the time," said Professor of the Foreign Relations and Foreign Policy Department at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Yevgenia Obichkina.

According to former Russian Ambassador to France Alexander Orlov, who knew the late French leader well, a neighbor of young Jacques Chirac was a Russian immigrant who introduced him to Russian culture, language and literature. "This early introduction to Russia left an imprint on his entire life, he indeed was a staunch friend of our country and had truly friendly relations with Vladimir Putin," the diplomat pointed out.

Chirac was the last unconditional leader of France, Federation Council Alexei Pushkov emphasized. "He had a particularly wise and balanced approach to foreign policy," the senator noted. "He viewed NATO’s expansion to the east with caution and was skeptical about Russophobic outbursts in eastern European countries," he added. According to Pushkov, Chirac "considered Russia to be an important part of global politics, but at the same time, he maintained good relations with the United States and played a leading role in the European Union."

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among those who expressed condolences over the death of the former French leader. He emphasized that Russia would always remember Chirac’s great personal contribution to boosting friendly relations between the two countries.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Nord Stream 2 will cost Ukraine millions of dollars

Read also
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline enters final construction stage

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has left Ukraine without confirming a new aid program. Sources in Kiev say the mission will recommend the IMF refrain from signing another credit program with Ukraine due to a number of issues, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Meanwhile, Kiev needs additional aid now more than ever. Particularly because Ukraine may lose millions of dollars in revenues from the looming Russian gas transit deadlock. Economists from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) believe that Russia’s Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipeline projects will radically change gas transit patterns. These new pipelines will allow Russia’s Gazprom to bypass Ukraine’s gas transit system when delivering gas to customers in Western Europe, the experts said, noting that the current gas transit contract is going to expire in December. If the contract fails to be extended, a sharp decline in gas transit revenues will increase Kiev’s need for external funding, the experts explained.

According to Alexander Pakhomov, Director of the Law and Mediation Fund for the Fuel and Energy Sector, "sanctions won’t be able to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2 simply because most of the work is practically finished, yet a ban on the use of the already constructed infrastructure, in which European companies have invested, is very likely to spark some serious backlash from Germany, the main beneficiary of the Nord Stream 2 construction," he explained. However, unlike western analysts, the Russian expert has doubts that the new gas pipeline will fully offset the loss of Ukrainian gas transit. "The Ukrainian route is being utilized for deliveries of gas to large countries such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Croatia. The Czech Republic has a chance to offset the loss of gas transported via Ukraine by purchasing gas delivered through the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines via Germany, but Hungary has no such opportunity," Pakhomov pointed out.

 

Izvestia: Russia seeks to diversify defense industry

Read also
Import substitution in Russia’s defense industry remains a problem, says top prosecutor

Russia’s State Defense Order has not been disrupted by sanctions or the interrupted delivery of components from NATO states, the European Union and Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told President Vladimir Putin. According to him, the defense industry’s diversification efforts are going well. Experts interviewed by Izvestia point out that the military industrial complex’s competitiveness has increased in recent years.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Defense Committee Alexander Sherin told the newspaper that over the past several years, Russia’s defense industry had not only managed to iron out any problems caused by the sanctions but also strengthened its position on the global arms market. "At first, it came as a great shock. However, measures were taken that made it possible to alter the situation. Today, our defense products are competitive on the global market. In 2018, we came in second place, and our contract portfolio is worth over $14.5 bln," the lawmaker pointed out.

Experts are also positive about the defense industry’s diversification rates. However, according to them, the main task is to find solutions that would be in demand on the civilian market. "It is one thing when you are implementing the State Defense Order and know for sure how many pieces of equipment the military will buy from you and how much it will pay. But producing goods for an open market is a whole different ballgame," Director of the Emerging Technologies and Global Security Project at the PIR Center Vadim Kozyulin explained. According to him, many defense contracts take a lot of time to fulfill. "This is impossible on the civilian market, where the situation and demand are constantly changing. Under these circumstances, it is important to find the right niche and produce high-tech and competitive goods," the expert emphasized. It is no coincidence therefore that the diversification process covers areas such as healthcare, transport and city infrastructure development projects, Kozyulin said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Pakistani PM’s ‘war on terror’ revelations may impact his visit to Russia

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated, while in New York, that the country’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had trained Al-Qaeda militants, maintained ties with them after 2001, and had probably known about where Osama bin Laden was hiding. Khan expected that his revelations would appeal to the United Nations and the US, but it actually may anger the generals who hold key positions in Pakistan’s government, and negatively affect his future visit to Russia, Nezavisimaya Gazeta points out.

According to Imran Khan, Islamabad made a mistake when it joined the Americans seeking to punish bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks. It made Pakistan sacrifice the lives of 60,000 of its people, who died in the war on terror, he said. The prime minister noted that Osama bin Laden had managed to evade capture until 2006 thanks to the support of Pakistan’s military. Khan added that the Pakistani army and the ISI had trained Al-Qaeda militants in Afghanistan and always maintained ties with them. However, he explained later that those ties apparently existed at a lower level and top military brass was unlikely to have known bin Laden’s place of refuge.

Senior Researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies Natalya Zamarayeva told the newspaper that other Pakistani officials had earlier acknowledged the military’s links to Al-Qaeda militants active in Afghanistan. However, this hasn’t diminished the army’s influence. Imran Khan has suddenly brought up the subject of Pakistani military support for the Afghan mujahideen who fought against the Soviet Union, the expert added, stressing that it had been a bad chapter in relations between Moscow and Islamabad. A reminder will hardly contribute to the success of the Pakistani prime minister’s visit to Russia, on which the two countries agreed to over the summer, Zamarayeva said.

 

Kommersant: Google, Facebook snubs Russian commission on foreign interference

Read also

Google and Facebook, accused by Russia of meddling in its domestic politics on the day of the recent election, won’t send their officials to Friday’s meeting of the Russian State Duma Commission on Foreign Interference, a source in the Duma Committee on Security and Corruption Control told Kommersant. However, signals keep coming in that indicate a possibility for dialogue, said head of the Federation Council’s (upper house) Temporary Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs Andrei Klimov.

In August 2019, Russia’s media watchdog demanded that Google prevent the spread of videos advertising unauthorized protest rallies on YouTube. The watchdog issued a statement later saying that despite all the warnings, Google, YouTube and Facebook had nonetheless distributed political advertisements on Election Day, September 8, which was tantamount to "meddling in Russia’s sovereign affairs." Google said in response that it supported responsible political advertising that should comply with the country’s laws. Facebook opted to put responsibility on advertisers.

Klimov has no doubt that Russian lawmakers will pass amendments imposing huge fines on companies such as Facebook and Google for "interfering in Russia’s affairs."

The media watchdog’s spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky, in turn, told Kommersant that as far as fines for violating Russian laws went, Google was more disciplined. Since the company came to Russia, it has been fined twice and paid both fines. The first fine of 500,000 rubles ($7,800) was for Google’s refusal to join Russia’s Federal State Information System containing a list of banned websites. The second time, the company faced a 700,000 ruble ($10,900) fine for its random filtering of banned information. According to Ampelonsky, Facebook has so far been fined only 3,000 rubles ($47) for refusing to localize the database of its Russian users and still hasn’t paid the fine.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Is Ukrainegate the Democrats’ trump card and is a new Iran nuke deal coming
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 26
Read more
Russia in favor of Iran’s idea to form Persian Gulf coalition
Earlier, during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited all Persian Gulf states to join the coalition on regional security
Read more
Germany to study Putin’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment in Europe
Earlier,reports emerged that Putin had sent a proposal to the leaders of several countries to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions
Read more
US Democrats’ charges over Trump-Zelensky conversation ridiculous, Moscow says
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova added that if this logic is to be followed, then the founder of the WikiLeaks website Julian Assange should be seen as "the hero of the United States."
Read more
Lavrov says Russia delivered arms to CAR at no cost in September
The first batch of Russian arms was delivered to the army of the Central African Republic at the end of January and start of February in 2018
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 20 times on interception missions in last week
According to the defense ministry, 27 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders
Read more
Pompeo plays down failure of Patriot missile defenses during Saudi Aramco attack
The US top diplomat lashed out at rumors that the attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities was a result of US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
Russian speaker suggests evaluating decisions of US lawmakers who greenlighted Iraq war
The Russian lawmaker mentioned the situation in Libya and said that a similar scenario was avoided in Syria thanks to Russia, China, Turkey and Iran
Read more
Russia develops nuclear weapons that will establish global strategic balance, says Putin
The statement came ahead of and timed to the Day of Nuclear Industry Workers
Read more
Proton-M launch postponed because US satellite was attached incorrectly — source
The source added that "the Briz-M control system for the upper stage is operating in the routine mode"
Read more
Press review: Russia fumes over US visa fiasco and Maduro arrives in Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 25
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
New secure communication system tested for Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
In addition to advanced anti-jamming technologies, the system "ensures constant cryptographic protection of communications"
Read more
Number of injured in troubled landing of plane in Siberia rises to 56
The Azur Air flight en route from the Vietnamese city of Cam Ranh to Barnaul crash-landed at the Barnaul airport due to the fire of a landing gear
Read more
Lavrov discusses preparations for Putin's visit to Riyadh with Saudi foreign minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart Ibrahim Al-Assaf held talks on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York
Read more
Lavrov says won’t be surprised if it turns out true Poroshenko offered Donbass to Russia
Lavrov rejected the previous accusations voiced by Poroshenko that Russia had allegedly tried to impose its version of the ‘Steinmeier formula’
Read more
Press review: Is Ukrainegate the Democrats’ trump card and is a new Iran nuke deal coming
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 26
Read more
US reconnaissance plane operated drones that attacked Hmeymim — defense official
Thirteen drones moved according to common combat battle deployment, operated by a single crew
Read more
Zelensky calls to rethink world order at UN podium
The Ukrainian president claimed that local hotspots of tensions in the modern world have global implications
Read more
US won’t drive a wedge between Russia and China — China's top legislator
Li Zhanshu underscored that trusting business and personal relations between the Russian and Chinese leaders have huge political significance
Read more
Russia to find ways to respond to situation over US visas for Russian delegation — Lavrov
"Such impertinence cannot be tolerated," Lavrov added
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet’s aviation strikes enemy warships in drills
Baltic Fleet ships currently accomplishing assignments at sea simulated the notional adversary
Read more
Russia preparing surprise measures for US amid visa spat, says top diplomat
Earlier, ten members of the Russian delegation failed to receive US visas
Read more
Medvedev bashes US general’s idiotic remarks about Kaliningrad’s air defenses
The Russian PM commented on media reports citing the commander of the US Air Forces in Europe on Pentagon's plans to ‘crack’ the air defenses in the Kaliningrad Region in case of Russia's aggression
Read more
Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft with three crewmembers put in orbit
It was the 70th and last launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket, equipped with the analogous control system of Ukrainian manufacture
Read more
Russian MP suggests relocating UN headquarters to Crimea
Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the feasibility of the move
Read more
India fully pays for frigates under construction for its Navy at Russian shipyard
Russia’s Yantar Shipyard in the Kaliningrad Region is building Project 11356 missile frigates for the Indian Navy
Read more
Russia’s Vostochny space center in Far East may be named after Putin
The space center is currently being built in the Amur Region in Russia’s Far East
Read more
US blacklists 5 ships, firm, 3 individuals for fuel delivery to Russian military in Syria
The Department of Finance claims that in this way the US authorities eliminated what it called a "sanctions evasion scheme" aimed at "facilitating the illicit transfer of jet fuel"
Read more
Shoigu calls US belief in its superiority the major threat to Russia and other states
The defense minister also stressed that the number of threats to Russia is not declining
Read more
Lavrov thanks US for granting him a visa to take part in UN General Assembly
The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman earlier that Lavrov "described as shameful the situation with non-issuance of visas to the Russian delegation"
Read more
Putin: Russia supports Venezuelan president’s dialogue with opposition forces
The Russian president also noted cooperation between Moscow and Caracas in the military and technical sphere
Read more
Belarus won’t make friends against Russia, president says
The Belarusian leader says ready to deploy peacekeepers to Donbass
Read more
Russia not surprised by NATO reaction to its proposal about missiles — diplomat
"There was nothing new to it," he said
Read more
Kiev vows land grab from Russian property owners
In line with the draft law, legal entities, individuals and foreign states, which have been targeted by sanctions would be deprived of the right to buy the land
Read more
Macron rebukes actions of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at UN
Thunberg along with a group of young activists filed a complaint accusing five countries, including France, of not doing enough to fight climate change
Read more
Russia develops seaborne cruise missile with increased range capability — sources
The missile is outfitted with the improved control system and will be capable of striking both naval and ground targets with greater accuracy, the source said
Read more
Russia’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment ‘not a credible offer,’ says NATO
Reports emerged that Vladimir Putin had sent a proposal to the leaders of several states, including NATO, to introduce a moratorium on ntermediate-and shorter-range missile deployment in some regions
Read more
Russian military satellite enters designated orbit
The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle blasted off from launch platform No. 4 of site No. 43 at the Plesetsk cosmodrome at 10:46 a.m. Moscow time
Read more
Putin not against liberal ideas, he is against having them imposed, says spokesman
In an interview with the Financial Times in June, the Russian president said he believed liberalism had "outlived its purposes" and "become obsolete"
Read more
Lukashenko certain Putin will not try to prolong his powers at Belarus’ expense
Belarus has no sovereignty concerns amid deepening integration with Russia, according to the country's president
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s conventional sub carries out deep dive in drills
The submarine’s crew practiced assignments at various depths with a maximum submergence depth of over 240 meters
Read more
Ukrainian mosquito fleet’s exercise of no operational interest to Russian Black Sea Fleet
The source in the security forces noted the small size of the vessels
Read more
Russian upgraded corvette holds live-fire exercise with Uran cruise missile
The missile corvette Smerch is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet’s constant alert forces by the end of the year
Read more
Ukraine buys Soviet-made Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns from Czech Republic
Gvozdika artillery guns used to be produced in the Soviet Union, Poland and Bulgaria
Read more
‘Don’t mess with us’: Kaliningrad governor warns US against designs on Russian exclave
The governor also advised the US military to take a look into Russia’s history
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky says his conversation with Trump was ‘private, confidential’
Trump said earlier he had given his permission to publish an unedited, full transcript of his July telephone conversation with Zelensky
Read more
Russia’s super-hit cartoon, Masha and the Bear, enters big screens in UK
The special family program, "Masha and the Bear on the Big Screen," was created to celebrate the cartoon’s 10th anniversary
Read more
Kremlin says Russia committed to INF Treaty, has grounds to accuse US of violations
The Kremlin has not met with understanding of Russia’s stance on the issue of intermediate and shorter range missiles yet, the spokesman said
Read more
Belarus forced to search for alternative to Russian oil supplies, says president
Minsk specified three oil import options alternative to Russia at the talks with Moscow, Alexander Lukashenko explained
Read more
Maduro presents Putin with replica of Simon Bolivar’s sword
The Venezuelan leader also published a video of him presenting the gift to the Russian president
Read more