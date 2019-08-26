Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline enters final construction stage

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The project for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 75% complete, the project operator Nord Stream 2 began laying the final part, the company said on Monday.

"1,855 km of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea in the waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, and Germany. This is 75% of the total length of the two lines. Thus, Nord Stream 2 AG proceeded to laying the final quarter of the gas pipeline," the statement said.

"Nord Stream 2 has moved onto its last quarter," Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told reporters.

Nord Stream 2 noted that the construction of both lines of the gas pipeline was fully completed in the territorial waters of Germany and Finland, and laying continues in the territorial waters of Russia. Onshore construction work in Germany and Russia is at an advanced stage.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

The construction costs are estimated at 9.5 bln euro, the launch of the pipeline is expected before the end of 2019.

Gazprom’s European partners in the project are German Uniper and Wintershall, Austrian OMV, French Engie and Anglo-Dutch Shell. They finance 50% of the project.