Russian-French dialogue lacks Chirac’s approach — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Former French President Jacques Chirac always stood for constructive approach in relations with Russia, which is what dialogue between Moscow and Paris lacks now, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told reporters, commenting on Chirac’s death.

"I have learned with sorrow about the death of ex-French President Jacques Chirac. He led France for two terms in a row and will go down in history as Monsieur le President," Slutsky said.

The Russian parliamentarian pointed out that "Jacques Chirac was a politician of global stature." "It appears, he was equal to Charles de Gaulle. His passing marks the end of an era," the senior Russian lawmaker noted.

Slutsky emphasized that "as for relations with Russia, Jacques Chirac was always committed to a constructive approach." "He was an expert in Russian literature and could quote Russian [literature] classics in fluent Russian." "Unfortunately, today’s dialogue with Paris lacks the Chirac approach," the lawmaker noted, offering his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the ex-French president, as well as to the French people.

According to Chirac’s family, the former president passed away on Thursday morning, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 86.

Chirac had served as French president from 1995 to 2007.