Import substitution in Russia’s defense industry remains a problem, says top prosecutor

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Budget funds are spent on foreign equipment in the defense industry, which has counterparts in Russia, despite a ban, Russian Prosecutor-General Yuri Chaika said at a board meeting of the Prosecutor-General’s Office reviewing the results of its performance in the first half of 2019.

"Import substitution in the defense industry remains a problem," Chaika said. "Instances of non-compliance with the ban to purchase foreign equipment whose counterparts are manufactured in Russia continue to be revealed."