KVD Vegan Beauty Celebrates CAT EYES FOR ALL with New Global Campaign Featuring All Ages

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KVD Vegan Beauty is the first beauty brand to feature an Instagram famous cat as one of their global campaign faces for the CAT EYES FOR ALL campaign, launching this March, in honor of 2020, Tattoo Liner's 10th Birthday Year. @CobytheCat, internet famous for his natural "winged eyeliner" memes is one of five new models for the brand. The campaign showcases KVD Vegan Beauty's award-winning waterproof, smudge-resistant, and ultra-precise liquid eyeliner, Tattoo Liner loved by millions in both Trooper Black and Mad Max Brown along with volumizing Go Big or Go Home Mascara. These iconic vegan and high-performance products deliver the perfect cat eye for all people, every time, on every lid, for any age.

In addition to Coby the Cat, the brand debuts a unique mix of models including KVD Vegan Beauty International Makeup Artist, Fanny Maurer (@fannymaurer), from Paris, France. Fanny was the key makeup artist on the campaign as well as a model. Fanny is the second "behind-the-brand" face in a KVD Vegan Beauty campaign, holding true to the brand's new strategy for 2020 of featuring "one of their own."

Other featured are models include Chloé Nguyen and Carmen Lee Solomons, (both wearing Tattoo Liner in Mad Max brown) as well as a senior model in Trooper Black, proving that age is certainly just a number. Together, the diverse, beautiful, bad-ass models prove that Tattoo Liner is unstoppable on all ages, eye shapes and ethnicities.

"We couldn't be more excited to kick of Spring 2020 with a campaign celebrating our brand's first vegan product and our #1 Sku – Tattoo Liner, a globally award-winning liquid eyeliner - which turns 10 this year. Our product is for everyone and it has survived the toughest challenges– even car crashes! Over the course of the next 4 months of this campaign, we have many more surprises. We will be announcing a partnership with a celebrity makeup artist (known for creating one of the most famous cat eyes on the planet), a cause-marketing and limited-edition product, many new faces and advocates, social stunts, and new, cool ways to get your hands on free Tattoo Liner samples. This campaign is one of my all--time favorites and really represents who and what KVD Vegan Beauty in 2020 is all about. We love beauty-positive rebels, our furry friends, and believe in Cat Eyes for All!" explains Kelly Coller, KVD Vegan Beauty VP of Global Marketing and PR.

Join the brand's Instagram channel @KVDVeganBeauty every Tuesday for #tattoolinertuesday as they celebrate #cateyesforall with new liner looks, surprises, giveaways and more.

The Cat Eye for All campaign was shot under the art direction of KVD Vegan Beauty Global Creative Director, Angela Kongelbak, photographed by Danielle St Laurent (campaign / model shots). Product shots photographed by Hudson Cuneo.

About KVD Vegan Beauty

KVD Vegan Beauty is an iconic, global, high-performance, vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that's disrupted the industry since the brand's debut in 2008 -- with 4 high-pigment, long-wear, cruelty-free red lipsticks. In 2010, we created our #1 award-winning eyeliner—Tattoo Liner—and it remains the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. After pioneering the liquid lipstick craze, we changed the beauty industry again in 2016 when we reformulated our entire line to be 100% vegan, without sacrificing the performance we're known for. Today, we have more than 250 innovative products in every category, hundreds of awards and we're distributed in 36 countries around the world exclusively at, Sephora, Sephora inside JC Penney and Debenhams in the UK and Ireland and on our sown site www.kvdveganbeauty.com // Follow us @kvdveganbeauty #cateyesforall

About KENDO

KENDO BRANDS solely-owns and operates KVD Vegan Beauty. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses: FENTY Beauty by Rihanna, Ole Henriksen Skin Care, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Bite Beauty, Lip Lab Stores, and KVD Vegan Beauty. KENDO offices are in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai, London, Sydney and Singapore.

