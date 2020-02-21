Silicon Motion demonstrates full product line of embedded storage at 2020 embedded world

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced it will be presenting at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany from February 25th to 27th and will be showcasing an array of embedded storage solutions and embedded graphics solutions in booth 1-139 in hall 1.

Products showcased at Silicon Motion's booth will include:

FerriSSD® Solutions

The FerriSSD, a Silicon Motion-branded BGA-SSD, is optimally designed for a wide range of embedded applications featuring high performance in a small form factor. Available in PCIe NVMe, SATA, PATA and SSD industry standard interfaces, the SM689 series supports embedded DRAM with data redundancy in a PCIe Gen3 x4 interface - delivering sequential read speed of up to 1.65GB/s and sequential write speed of up to 650MB/s. The SM681 DRAM-Less series features the best balance of price and performance by eliminating the need for expensive DRAM while maintaining high performance via HMB (Host Memory Buffer). Available in C-temp and I-temp in 3D TLC/MLC/SLC modes, FerriSSD incorporates a unique flexible design which supports multiple capacity configurations ranging from 4GB to 480GB and features full data path protection with self-correction capability via the latest proprietary technologies from Silicon Motion.

Ferri-UFS™ Solutions

The Ferri-UFS leverages industry leading technology and experience in NAND management, and supports UFS2.1 advanced features such as HS-Gear3 x 2-lane mode and command queue. With extended temperature and various capacity support, the Ferri-UFS is also well suited for the unique requirements of point-of-sale terminals, networking and telecommunications equipment as well as a variety of leading-edge industrial applications. With superior performance, multitasking support, and high stability, the Ferri-UFS can seamlessly serve the needs of a wide variety of mobile devices and embedded/portable applications.

Ferri-eMMC® Solutions

The Ferri-eMMC Solution combines NAND flash memory and an embedded microcontroller with firmware in a cost-effective form-factor and is compliant with the JEDEC/eMMC 4.5/5.0/5.1 interface and protocol standards. Ferri-eMMC is useful for a wide range of applications and is AEC-Q100 qualified for automotive requirements. Based on proven Silicon Motion eMMC controller and firmware technologies, Ferri-eMMC Solutions feature advanced NAND management, error correction, bad block management and health monitoring. All of these features combine to give Ferri-eMMC the power to deliver more robust data integrity and protection unprecedented in the market.

Graphics Display SoCs

Silicon Motion's new Graphics Display SoC enables high performance single as well as multiple displays at 4K ultra high definition through PCIe, USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi interfaces. Target applications include embedded PCIe graphics, USB display docking station/adapters, USB monitors, zero/thin clients, point-of-sales terminals, wireless displays, digital signage, video conferencing systems, etc. Silicon Motion's Graphics Display SoC can connect to a host through PCI-Express or an integrated USB 3.0 interface incorporating our Content Adaptive Technology (CAT). CAT uses adaptive algorithms to compress content for delivery through USB or a network.

About Silicon Motion

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in embedded storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in smartphones, PCs and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication Department

Tel: +886-2-2219-6688x3010

E-mail: minnie.lin@siliconmotion.com

Sales & Marketing Communications Contact:

Robert Fan

President of SMI USA

Tel: +1-408-519-7219

E-mail: rfan@siliconmotion.com