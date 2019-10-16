Cision Announces Second Annual CommsCon Event

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN), a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, today announced it will host its second annual CommsCon event. The conference, which takes place on the 26th of November in London, will bring together expert commentators and panel discussions on a range of topics around the evolution of communications and PR. The agenda has been shaped in partnership with PRWeek and CorpComms to include keynote speeches, panels, and case study sessions.

"Cision is thrilled to host CommsCon London for the second year in a row, providing an authentic platform for communications leaders to connect and learn from one another," said Keir Fawcus, Cision's Senior Vice President of EMEA. "We look forward to inspiring conversations that arm delegates with knowledge and insights that they can take away with them and use in their own organisations."

Agenda details:

CommsCon is a full day of discussion and debate designed to provide insights and spark debate to inspire leaders as they plan their 2020 comms strategy. Sessions include:

Keynote: Unmasking the Fleet Street Fox - Fleet Street Fox, aka Susie Boniface, Daily Mirror columnist, commentator, and author describes how being an anonymous blogger with a huge social following allowed her to write controversially and authentically, and why she decided to unmask.

- Fleet Street Fox, aka Susie Boniface, Daily Mirror columnist, commentator, and author describes how being an anonymous blogger with a huge social following allowed her to write controversially and authentically, and why she decided to unmask. Case study: The Font of all Wisdom - Modernising One of the World's Oldest Brands - Hear from Adrian Harris, head of digital at Church of England, who will share his strategy of how he transformed their digital communications, including the award-winning Alexa Skill campaign.

- Hear from Adrian Harris, head of digital at Church of England, who will share his strategy of how he transformed their digital communications, including the award-winning Alexa Skill campaign. Panel discussion: What's around the corner? - Forget Brexit and political shenanigans. Communications professionals need an ability to scan the horizon and identify issues that could affect their organisations in the future. Our panel of experts will share their predictions of emerging global issues that should be added to the list.

Event Details:

Tuesday 26 November 2019

Time: 09:30 - 17:30

Venue: Hawker House, Canada Street, London SE16 7PJ

For more information on CommsCon and to register your place, please visit commscon.cision.co.uk.

About Cision

Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.co.uk and follow Cision on Twitter @CisionUK.