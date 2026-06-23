Eurasian Charter may contain binding mechanisms — Russian MFA

KALININGRAD, June 23. /TASS/. Binding principles and mechanisms could be incorporated into the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said.

"The Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century is intended to play a unifying role. It was conceived as a strategic policy document reflecting the emergence of a multipolar world and the principles on which countries would cooperate in the field of Eurasian security. Perhaps, it could also include certain obligations to comply with these principles and mechanisms. This is part of the ongoing work between governments," he pointed out at an expert dialogue meeting hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

The idea to draft a document titled the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century was unveiled at the First International Conference on Eurasian Security, held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in October 2023. In June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for creating a Eurasian security architecture designed to address current security challenges and preserve military and political stability on the continent.