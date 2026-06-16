US envoys Witkoff, Kushner to visit Russia soon — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. No exact dates have been set yet for a Moscow visit by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, but the plans could be discussed after the US and Iran sign their memorandum, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The US negotiators will come soon, but there are no exact dates yet. You know, the Americans are currently focused on preparing for and signing the memorandum [with Iran] that has been agreed on. We have learned that the signing is expected to take place in Switzerland at the end of the week. It will probably be possible to discuss their Moscow visit after that," he noted.

Peskov pointed out that a possible Moscow visit by the US envoys had been brought up in the June 14 phone call between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States.

"We will let you know as soon as the dates are agreed upon," he added.

The US and Iran announced on June 14 that they had agreed on a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict. The document is scheduled to be signed on June 19.