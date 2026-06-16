June 16 drone attack on Moscow among largest in 2026 — TASS estimates

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The June 16 drone attack on Moscow has turned out to be one of the largest this year, according to TASS estimates based on data from the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin.

Since midnight, 60 drones have been shot down by air defenses, he said. A record 81 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed on May 17. Air defenses downed 38 drones on May 16, and 61 on May 7.

According to the Moscow mayor, 65 unmanned aerial vehicles were downed on March 14, and 54 on March 15, while 42 UAVs were destroyed between 2:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on March 16.

Sobyabin reported on March 11, 2025, that "the most massive enemy drone attack on Moscow has been repelled," with 74 unmanned aerial vehicles shot down near Moscow and hundreds others downed farther away. As many as 55 drones heading for Moscow were destroyed on May 5-7, 2025. A similar attack took place on September 22-23, when air defenses shot down 46 UAVs over the Moscow Region.