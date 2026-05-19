Moscow-led bloc’s chief criticizes suspension of contact with OSCE

VIENNA, May 19. /TASS/. Cooperation between the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been suspended in recent years at the West’s initiative, which cannot be seen as a normal state of affairs, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said.

"In recent years, communication between the CSTO and the OSCE secretariats has largely been suspended, and relations between the two organizations' executive bodies have been effectively severed. The CSTO Secretariat has not received invitations to OSCE-hosted events, which have always involved regional actors, such as the counterterrorism and anti-drug conferences, the conference on cyber security and the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting. In addition, the OSCE has ignored our invitations to the activities hosted by the CSTO Secretariat. Such a situation cannot be considered normal," he noted at an international roundtable titled "Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO): Together for the sake of Strengthening Global Peace and Security," which was held at the OSCE platform in Vienna.