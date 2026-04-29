Putin says Congolese president's Russia visit to benefit ties

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the state visit of his Congolese counterpart Denis Sassou-Nguesso will be a productive one which benefits the development of relations between the two countries.

"I know your program includes a visit to the Federation Council and a trip to St. Petersburg. I am confident your visit will be successful and will benefit the development of relations between our countries," the Russian leader told his counterpart.

"And during your visit, a joint action plan for the coming years in the economic sphere is scheduled to be signed," Putin added.