Russia interested in building good relations with all European countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia is interested in good relations with Hungary as well as with the rest of the European countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday commenting on the outcome of the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

"We are interested in building good relations with Hungary, as well as with all European countries. We are aware that unfortunately, there is no need to talk about reciprocity with regard to European countries, however Russia is always open to dialogue," Peskov said at a news briefing.

Earlier in the day, Hungary’s National Election Office reported that the country’s opposition Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, had won in the April 12 parliamentary elections securing 138 of 199 seats in the National Assembly (the country’s unicameral parliament).