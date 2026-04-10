News of Putin’s announcement of Easter truce spread widely — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. News of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of an Easter ceasefire has spread widely, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Late last night, we already issued a statement regarding the supreme commander-in-chief’s order to declare an Easter truce from 4 p.m. tomorrow until the end of the day on Sunday [from 1:00 p.m. GMT on April 11 until 9:00 p.m. on April 12]. This information [about the Easter ceasefire] has already spread widely," the spokesman noted.

Earlier, Putin announced an Easter ceasefire in the special military operation zone from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 11 until midnight on April 12. Russian troops were instructed to cease hostilities on all fronts but to be ready to repel enemy aggression. Later, Vladimir Zelensky stated that Kiev had agreed to a temporary truce.