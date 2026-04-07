Russian diplomat calls on int’l structures to condemn Kiev’s terror attacks on journalists

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called on relevant international organizations to properly assess Kiev’s terror attacks on journalists.

"While shooting a video report about the consequences of a Ukrainian drone attack on civilian facilities in Donetsk on April 6, Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Bykovsky was targeted by a drone carrying an explosive munition. The journalist miraculously survived but sustained injuries. He received necessary medical assistance," she said in a commentary following the incident.

"The Kiev neo-Nazi regime continues committing crimes in violation of international humanitarian law. Such crimes include deliberate attacks on civilians, particularly journalists. There is no doubt that drone operators knew what they were doing, deliberately attacking ‘targets’ in urban areas far from the combat engagement line," she emphasized.

"The terrorist methods used by Ukrainian militants should be adequately assessed by relevant international structures, notably the OSCE, UNESCO, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights," she pointed out.

"Their persistent disregard by institutions with human rights mandates, or attempts to conceal such crimes behind meaningless comments, only encourage the Banderites to commit new atrocities and ultimately discredit the international human rights system ensuring free access to information and free expression," she added.